Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC Version Seemingly Confirmed, Will Be the First Game to Support Intel’s XeSS

Death Stranding Director's Cut PC version was seemingly confirmed by a leaked press release of Intel's Arc CES 2022 announcements, as reported by VideoCardz.

According to the leaked PR, Death Stranding Director's Cut PC will be the very first game to support Intel's XeSS AI-based upscaling technology. The press release actually states it will feature 'exclusive' integration, which makes us wonder whether NVIDIA DLSS will also be available (as in the base Death Stranding release) or not. Death Stranding Director's Cut PC should also include optimization work for Intel's 12th generation Core processors.

505 Games president Neil Rally shared the following statement:

We're delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director's Cut edition on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we're excited to see how Intel's new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director's Cut.

Support for XeSS should be coming from other renowned game developers and publishers such as Techland (Dying Light 2), Ubisoft, Codemasters, PUBG Studios, IO Interactive (HITMAN, Project 007), IllFonic (Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds), EXOR Studios (The Riftbreaker), Deep Silver Fishlabs (Chorus), Hashbane (Instinction), Massive Work Studio (Dolmen), and Wonder People (Super People). As a reminder, you won't actually need an Intel Arc GPU to use XeSS, since the technology will be available cross-vendor.

As a reminder, Death Stranding Director's Cut was first released in late September for PlayStation 5. Our own Kai Powell rated it 8.6 out of 10.