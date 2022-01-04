Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC Version Seemingly Confirmed, Will Be the First Game to Support Intel’s XeSS
Death Stranding Director's Cut PC version was seemingly confirmed by a leaked press release of Intel's Arc CES 2022 announcements, as reported by VideoCardz.
According to the leaked PR, Death Stranding Director's Cut PC will be the very first game to support Intel's XeSS AI-based upscaling technology. The press release actually states it will feature 'exclusive' integration, which makes us wonder whether NVIDIA DLSS will also be available (as in the base Death Stranding release) or not. Death Stranding Director's Cut PC should also include optimization work for Intel's 12th generation Core processors.
505 Games president Neil Rally shared the following statement:
We're delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director's Cut edition on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we're excited to see how Intel's new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director's Cut.
Support for XeSS should be coming from other renowned game developers and publishers such as Techland (Dying Light 2), Ubisoft, Codemasters, PUBG Studios, IO Interactive (HITMAN, Project 007), IllFonic (Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds), EXOR Studios (The Riftbreaker), Deep Silver Fishlabs (Chorus), Hashbane (Instinction), Massive Work Studio (Dolmen), and Wonder People (Super People). As a reminder, you won't actually need an Intel Arc GPU to use XeSS, since the technology will be available cross-vendor.
As a reminder, Death Stranding Director's Cut was first released in late September for PlayStation 5. Our own Kai Powell rated it 8.6 out of 10.
Death Stranding Director’s Cut is without a doubt the best way to step into the shoes of Sam Bridges, at least for those that haven’t seen Kojima’s vision of a ruined America. What Kojima Productions brings to the PlayStation 5 are performance and additions that make the experience play better than ever, although what’s actually new to the game feels lacking compared to what’s come in other definitive Sony collections. With all of the additions and enhancements seamlessly integrated into the Director’s Cut, there’s little reason to consider playing the first draft of Hideo Kojima’s vision if you can get your hands on this new release.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.99
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter