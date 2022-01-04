AMD Adrenalin 2022 Update to Add In-Driver Upscaling with New Radeon Super Resolution

AMD just wrapped up their big CES 2022 product premier, and in addition to the usual new array of CPUs and graphics cards, they also announced some exciting new tech coming as part of the next big AMD Adrenalin software update. The big addition is AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new in-driver version of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). In other words, you should now be able to get the benefits of FSR in thousands of games, even if they don’t explicitly support FSR. All you need is the latest version of the AMD Adrenalin software, and you’re golden. You can check out a quick trailer running a variety of features coming in the new AMD Adrenalin software, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on what to expect from the next AMD Adrenalin software update…

AMD has continued to enhance its expansive software suite, offering features that enable responsive, low-latency gameplay and high-fidelity visuals. The next release, includes AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based spatial upscaling technology. Built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, RSR unleashes new levels of performance with near-native resolution gaming experiences in any game that runs in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer graphics. Additional features of the forthcoming AMD Software release include updates to the AMD Link (AMD Link 5.0), which allows users to play their PC games on a phone, tablet or a Windows PC from virtually anywhere. AMD Privacy View technology, powered by Eyeware, is a new feature expected to be available in 1H 2022 that uses Eyeware’s cutting-edge head- and eye-tracking technology to deliver increased levels of privacy.

The next AMD Adrenalin software release is expected to drop sometime during Q1 2022. What do you think? Excited about the new features? RSR seems like it could be a pretty big game-changer.