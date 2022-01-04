NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Unleashed: Fastest GPU On The Planet Featuring Full GA102 Die, 21 Gbps Memory, 450W TGP

NVIDIA has finally unleashed the world's fastest graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, featuring the full Ampere GA102 GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Unleashed: 24 GB Graphics Card With 21 Gbps Speeds, Full GA103 Ampere GPU, Insane 450W TDP

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a force to be reckoned with. It is the ultimate gaming GPU that puts it ahead of any graphics card that came before it. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti carries more cores, faster memory, higher performance efficiency, and also carries next-generation ray-tracing and tensor cores which truly makes it the king of the hill.

NVIDIA designed the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti not just for any gamer but the professional creator who also wants to have the best graphics performance at hand to power the next-generation of AAA gaming titles with superb visuals and insane fluidity. It's not just the FPS that matters these days, it's visuals, and a smoother frame rate too and this is exactly what the GeForce RTX 30 series is made to excel at. There's a lot to talk about regarding NVIDIA's flagship Ampere gaming graphics cards so let's start off with the specifications.

Marvels of NVIDIA Ampere Architecture - 2nd Generation RTX

Enabling the blistering performance of the new RTX 30 Series GPUs and the NVIDIA Ampere architecture are cutting-edge technologies and over two decades of graphics R&D, including:

New streaming multiprocessors: The building block for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU, delivering 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation, and 40 Shader-TFLOPS of processing power.

The building block for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU, delivering 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation, and 40 Shader-TFLOPS of processing power. Second-gen RT Cores: New dedicated RT Cores deliver 2x the throughput of the previous generation, plus concurrent ray tracing and shading and compute, with 78 RT-TFLOPS of processing power.

New dedicated RT Cores deliver 2x the throughput of the previous generation, plus concurrent ray tracing and shading and compute, with 78 RT-TFLOPS of processing power. Third-gen Tensor Cores: New dedicated Tensor Cores, with up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, making it faster and more efficient to run AI-powered technologies, like NVIDIA DLSS , and 320 Tensor-TFLOPS of processing power.

New dedicated Tensor Cores, with up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, making it faster and more efficient to run AI-powered technologies, like , and 320 Tensor-TFLOPS of processing power. NVIDIA RTX IO: Enables rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating input/output performance by up to 100x compared with hard drives and traditional storage APIs. In conjunction with Microsoft’s new DirectStorage for Windows API, RTX IO offloads dozens of CPU cores’ worth of work to the RTX GPU, improving frame rates and enabling near-instantaneous game loading.

Enables rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating input/output performance by up to 100x compared with hard drives and traditional storage APIs. In conjunction with Microsoft’s new DirectStorage for Windows API, offloads dozens of CPU cores’ worth of work to the RTX GPU, improving frame rates and enabling near-instantaneous game loading. World’s fastest graphics memory: NVIDIA has worked with Micron to create the world’s fastest discrete graphics memory for the RTX 30 Series, GDDR6X. It provides data speeds of 1TB/s system memory bandwidth for graphics card applications, maximizing game and app performance.

NVIDIA has worked with Micron to create the world’s fastest discrete graphics memory for the RTX 30 Series, GDDR6X. It provides data speeds of 1TB/s system memory bandwidth for graphics card applications, maximizing game and app performance. Next-gen process technology: New 8N NVIDIA custom process from Samsung, which allows for higher transistor density and more efficiency.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Specifications - Full Fat GA102 GPU & 24 GB GDDR6X Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA102 GPU is the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU.













The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 240 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBC 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBC 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 3584 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 13 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 101 TOPs 192 TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 384 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 170W 175W 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $329 US $399 US $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 25th February 2021 2nd December 2020 29th October 2020 17th September 2020 24th September 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Cooling & Design- Next-Gen NVTTM Founders Edition Design

NVIDIA has developed one of their best and most powerful Founders Edition cooling designs to date for the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. NVIDIA explained that higher performance requires a new form of cooling solution and as such, it has prepared a unique cooling solution for its next-gen cards which will keep GPUs running cool while staying quiet by utilizing several new & existing technologies.

The Founders Edition cooling makes use of a full aluminum alloy heatsink which makes use of a hybrid vapor chamber with dual-sided axial-tech-based fans. The cooler heatsink is coated with a nano-carbon coating and should do a really good job at keeping the temperatures in control.

The design is interesting in the sense that not only does it goes all out with a fin and heat pipe design. This is the first design of its kind since the original Founders Edition GeForce GTX 780 that makes use of a much larger heatsink area.

It also comes with a unique fan placement, one on the front and one at the bottom. This push & pull fan configuration which as it is referred to is said to push heat out of the exhaust vents much more effectively. There will be some air that will be blown out inside the case from the back of the card itself but that shouldn't be a major cause of concern as modern CPU Air or Liquid coolers do a really good job venting out air from within the case.

Acoustically, the new Founders Edition design is quieter than traditional dual axial coolers, while still delivering nearly 2x the cooling performance of previous-generation solutions. The aforementioned NVLink and power design changes help here, creating more space for airflow through the largest fin stack seen to date, and the larger bracket vents improve airflow in concert with individually shaped shroud fins. In fact, wherever you look, every aspect of the Founders Edition cards is designed to maximize airflow, minimize temperatures, and enable the highest levels of performance with the least possible noise.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card PCB & 12-Pin Power Input

One of the biggest changes on the Founders Edition GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards is the PCB design. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes with a unique & compact PCB package that is unlike anything we've seen in the consumer space before. But being compact doesn't mean that the cards don't pack a punch. There's some serious horsepower on these compact PCBs that NVIDIA has designed.

The PCB features over 18 power chokes which put it is a more premium design than the flagship non-reference RTX 20 series cards. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is powered by a 22 phase design that is insane and designed to be overclocked with unprecedented GPU overclock headroom that most users can leverage to gain even faster performance.

In addition to that, GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition cards will be featuring the 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power connectors. These connectors don't require a power supply upgrade as the cards will ship with bundled 2x 8-pin to 1x 12-pin connectors so you can run your latest graphics card without any compatibility issues.

The placement of the 12-pin connector on the PCB is also noteworthy. It is placed in a vertical position and judging by the PCB design, we can tell why NVIDIA moved to a single 12-pin plug instead of the standard dual 8-pin design. There's limited room on the PCB to do stuff and as such, it was necessary to go for a more small and compact power input.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Price & Availability - Both Custom & Reference Designs at Launch

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is being announced today and will be launching to consumers on the 27th of January, 2022. The card will be available in both reference and custom flavors at launch but considering the existing market situation, expect retail prices to vary between $2500-$3000 US.

There aren't any performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is faster than the RTX 3090 Non-Ti and also displaces the RX 6900 XT.