AMD 6nm Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ APUs Official: Up To 8 Zen 3+ Cores, 5 GHz Clocks With MAX Shift Tech, Integrated RDNA 2 GPUs Up To Radeon 680M

AMD's Ryzen 6000 APU lineup is official and coming to both laptops & notebooks this year with upgraded Zen 3+ CPU & RDNA 2 GPU cores.

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs Official: Ryzen 9 6980HX Flagship, 6nm Zen 3+ CPU Cores, Up To 5 GHz Clocks, Integrated RDNA 2 GPUs

Just like the last generation Ryzen 5000H and Ryzen 5000U 'Cezanne' lineup, the Ryzen 6000 APUs, codenamed, Rembrandt, will also come in both Ryzen 6000H & Ryzen 6000U flavors. These APUs will be equipped with the latest CPU/GPU IPs such as the 6nm Zen 3+ core architecture and RDNA 2 for integrated graphics.

The performance differences between the lineup, as such, would be vastly different. The H-series will target the high-end enthusiast segment while the U-series will target the mainstream & entry-tier market segment.

















AMD Ryzen 6000H Cezanne 'Zen 3+' High-Performance 35-45+W APUs

The AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX and Ryzen 9 6900HX APUs are going to be the flagship offering within AMD's Rembrandt-H line of notebook chips. The processor will be featuring brand new Zen 3+ cores which are upgraded versions of the ones featured on the Zen 3 Cezanne lineup and utilize the brand new 6nm architecture to deliver higher clocks for faster performance.

AMD Ryzen 9 6000H Series APUs:

Specifications-wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX will be offering 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for both chips is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clocks are rated at 5.00 GHz for the Ryzen 9 6980HX and 4.90 GHz for the Ryzen 9 6900HX. As such, the HX series processors will come with a higher thermal range and TDPs rated beyond 45W.

One of the biggest changes in the lineup is going to be the addition of the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The top tier SKUs will feature the Radeon 680M GPU with 12 Compute Units or 768 cores which will be clocked around 2 GHz. This will deliver a huge uplift in performance over the aging Vega graphics. Furthermore, the APUs will be housed with LPDDR4X and DDR5 options for faster bandwidth.

AMD Ryzen 7 6000H Series APUs:

The AMD Ryzen 7 6800H is based on the Zen 3+ core architecture and as such, it should be part of the Rembrandt-H lineup which is the direct replacement to the Cezanne-H Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which utilized the Zen 2 core architecture.

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost clock of 4.70 GHz. All cores were averaging at around 4.50 GHz within the given TDP. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The APU will also rock AMD's Radeon 680M 'RDNA 2' iGPU with 12 compute units clocking in at up to 2200 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 5 6000H Series APUs:

The AMD Ryzen 5 6600H/HS is a 6 core and 12 thread chip that is based on the Zen 3+ architecture. It features a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of 4.50 GHz. The CPU carries 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The TDP will be set at 45W for the H and 35W for the HS variant. The GPU will include a cut-down Radeon 650M with 6 RDNA 2 Compute Units or 384 cores which will clock in at up to 1900 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APU Lineup For Notebooks:

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 9 6980HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm? 8 / 16 TBD 5.00 GHz 16 MB Radeon 680M 45W+ Ryzen 9 6900HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm? 8 / 16 TBD 4.90 GHz 16 MB Radeon 680M 45W+ Ryzen 7 6800H Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm? 8 / 16 TBD 4.70 GHz 16 MB TBD 35-45W

AMD Ryzen 6000U Rembrandt 'Zen 3+' & Ryzen 5000U 'Barcelo' 15-258W APUs

For the U-series lineup, AMD will be launching just two parts in its Ryzen 6000U 'Rembrandt' APU family which will be expanded later on. To cover the huge gap of previous-generation chips, AMD will be refreshing some of its Ryzen 5000U chips under the 'Barcelo' badge. While Rembrandt is going to feature a 6nm Zen 3+ and RDNA architecture, Barcelo will feature the 7nm Zen 3 & Vega architecture.

AMD Ryzen 7 & Ryzen 5 6000U Series APUs:

The top of the stack includes the Zen 3 based Ryzen 7 6800U. The Ryzen 7 5800U features 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache with clock speeds set at 2.7 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost frequencies along with a 12 Compute Unit RDNA 2 integrated GPU clocking in at 2200 MHz. The APU will rock a 15-28W TDP.

The Ryzen 5 6600 will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture and feature a base clock of 2.90 GHz and a base clock of 4.5 GHz. The chip will also feature a 6 Compute Units RDNA 2 graphics chip with 384 stream processors clocking in up to 1900 MHz. The TDP of the chip will be maintained at 15-28W. Both chips offer a huge increase in clock speeds over their predecessors with both the 6800U and 6500U at 300 MHz higher boost along with the addition of faster RDNA 2 iGPUs.







All AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs feature the next-gen RDNA 2 GPUs and as such, they also support the FSR technology which can deliver some nice boosts in gaming performance when using the iGPU. Some gains in AAA titles were showcased by AMD and can be seen below:

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs Gaming Performance With FSR:





AMD Ryzen 5000U 'Barcelo' APUs:

Coming to the refreshed chips, the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U will feature 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 3 core architecture. It will rock 20 MB of cache (16 MB L3 + 4 MB L2), a base clock of 2.0 GHz, and a boost clock of up to 4.5 GHz. The chip will feature 8 Enhanced Vega Compute units up to 1800 MHz.

The Ryzen 5 5625U will feature 6 cores and 12 threads with a base clock of 2.30 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The chip will also feature an enhanced Vega graphics chip with 7 compute units or 448 stream processors. The GPU will be clocked at 1.6 GHz.

Finally, there is the Ryzen 3 5400U which features 4 cores and 8 threads. The 5425U features an 8 MB L3 cache and 2 MB of L2 cache. It will come with a base clock of 2.7 GHz & a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. The GPU will comprise a 6 CU Vega chip running at 1500 MHz. All three chips will feature a 15 Watt TDP design.

AMD Ryzen 6000U 'Rembrandt' & Ryzen 5000U 'Barcelo' APU Lineup For Notebooks:

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 7 6800U Rembrandt U Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 2.7 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2200 MHz) 15-28W Ryzen 5 6600U Rembrandt U Zen 3+ 6nm 6 / 12 2.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 16 MB 6 CU RDNA 2 (1900 MHz) 15-28W Ryzen 7 5825U Barcelo U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz 16 MB 8 CU Vega (1800 MHz) 15W Ryzen 5 5625U Barcelo U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.3 GHz 4.3 GHz 16 MB 7 CU Vega (1600 MHz) 15W Ryzen 3 5425U Barcelo U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.7 GHz 4.1 GHz 8 MB 6 CU Vega (1500 MHz) 15W

As for the feature set, AMD will be offering next-gen technologies such as the aforementioned USB 4 (40 Gbps), PCIe Gen 4 (8x GPU, 4x NVMe), both LPDDR5-6400 and DDR5-4800 support, WiFi 6E & BT LE 5.2 wireless connectivity.















All AMD Ryzen 6000 APU-powered laptops will host a range of team red technologies such as Freesync Premium/Pro, HDR, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2, and AV1 Decode. Aside from these, the technologies that were already featured on last-gen Ryzen 5000 APUs have been upgraded to offer an even better AMD Advantage experience with the likes of AMD SmartShift MAX, SmartShift ECO, and Smart Access Graphics modes. The AMD Ryzen 6000 notebooks are expected to start shipping in February 2022.