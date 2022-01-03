Intel Teases Core i9-12900KS Alder Lake CPU With Up To 5.5 GHz Boost Clock, 5.2 GHz All P-Core Boost

Intel seems to have teased its upcoming pre-binned Core i9-12900KS Alder Lake CPU which may very well be the first chip to feature a boost clock of up to 5.5 GHz.

Intel's Core i9-12900KS Teased, First CPU To Feature 5.5 GHz Boost Clock & 5.2 GHz Across All P-Cores

In a tweet by Intel Technology, an Intel Alder Lake CPU is shown along with a tab of HWiNFO open that shows the clock speeds of a 16 core (8+8) part. This is likely to be the pre-binned Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU which was reported a few weeks back. The 'S' stands for special edition and we have seen a few of those from Intel in the past with the last one being the Core i9-9900KS which we reviewed here.

Watch The AMD, NVIDIA & Intel CES 2022 Keynotes & Press Conferences Livestream Here

12th Gen #IntelCore desktop processors are topping Best CPU lists and widely available to gamers and enthusiasts. And we're not done yet. Next stop: Up to 5.5GHz. pic.twitter.com/mEUreGSixF — Intel Technology (@IntelTech) January 3, 2022

That last pre-binned chip was released back in 2019 so it's been 2-generations since Intel hasn't released a new pre-binned chip themselves. Also, since Silicon Lottery has shut its doors, there's no other way to get binned CPUs aside from getting a large stock and sorting them by yourselves. It looks like Intel could target the niche overclocking market with this pre-binned variant that would offer better chip stability for higher clocks.

Intel Core i9-12900KS 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU

The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8).

Apple Gifts Engineers a Special M1 T-Shirt, Celebrating End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition

The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.5 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.2 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) but it is unknown if the PL2 rating remains the same at 241W (MTP) or goes beyond 250W. Other specifications would include 30 MB of L3 cache.

The Intel Core i9-12900K has an MSRP of $589 US so we can definitely expect the Core i9-12900KS to be priced even higher. Intel could most likely show this chip during CES 2022 along with a range of other announcements so stay tuned for the 4th of January.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"