Intel Teases Core i9-12900KS Alder Lake CPU With Up To 5.5 GHz Boost Clock, 5.2 GHz All P-Core Boost
Intel seems to have teased its upcoming pre-binned Core i9-12900KS Alder Lake CPU which may very well be the first chip to feature a boost clock of up to 5.5 GHz.
Intel's Core i9-12900KS Teased, First CPU To Feature 5.5 GHz Boost Clock & 5.2 GHz Across All P-Cores
In a tweet by Intel Technology, an Intel Alder Lake CPU is shown along with a tab of HWiNFO open that shows the clock speeds of a 16 core (8+8) part. This is likely to be the pre-binned Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU which was reported a few weeks back. The 'S' stands for special edition and we have seen a few of those from Intel in the past with the last one being the Core i9-9900KS which we reviewed here.
12th Gen #IntelCore desktop processors are topping Best CPU lists and widely available to gamers and enthusiasts. And we're not done yet. Next stop: Up to 5.5GHz. pic.twitter.com/mEUreGSixF
— Intel Technology (@IntelTech) January 3, 2022
That last pre-binned chip was released back in 2019 so it's been 2-generations since Intel hasn't released a new pre-binned chip themselves. Also, since Silicon Lottery has shut its doors, there's no other way to get binned CPUs aside from getting a large stock and sorting them by yourselves. It looks like Intel could target the niche overclocking market with this pre-binned variant that would offer better chip stability for higher clocks.
Intel Core i9-12900KS 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU
The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8).
The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.5 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.2 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) but it is unknown if the PL2 rating remains the same at 241W (MTP) or goes beyond 250W. Other specifications would include 30 MB of L3 cache.
The Intel Core i9-12900K has an MSRP of $589 US so we can definitely expect the Core i9-12900KS to be priced even higher. Intel could most likely show this chip during CES 2022 along with a range of other announcements so stay tuned for the 4th of January.
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"
|CPU Name
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Base / Boost
|E-Core Boost (All-Core)
|L3 Cache
|TDP (PL1)
|TDP (PL2)
|Expected (MSRP) Price
|Core i9-12900KS
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.2 / 5.2 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|2.4 / 3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|30 MB
|125W
|TBC
|TBC
|Core i9-12900K
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.2 / 5.2 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|2.4 / 3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|30 MB
|125W
|241W
|$599 US
|Core i9-12900
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.4 / 5.1 GHz
|TBA
|1.8 / TBA GHz
|TBA
|30 MB
|65W
|~200W
|$520 US
$500 US (F)
|Core i9-12900T
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBA / 4.9 GHz
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|30 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i7-12700K
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|3.6 / 5.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|2.7 / 3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|25 MB
|125W
|190W
|$419 US
|Core i7-12700
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|2.1 / 4.9 GHz
|TBA
|1.6 / TBA GHz
|TBA
|25 MB
|65W
|~190W
|$360 US
$330 US (F)
|Core i7-12700T
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|TBA / 4.7 GHz
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|25 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12600K
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|3.7 / 4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|2.8 / 3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|20 MB
|125W
|150W
|$299 US
|Core i5-12600
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|3.3 / 4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|65W
|~200W
|$240 US
|Core i5-12500
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|3.0 / 4.6 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|$220 US
|Core i5-12500T
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|2.0 / 4.4 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12400
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|2.5 / 4.4 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|65W
|~150W
|$210 US
$180 US (F)
|Core i5-12400T
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|1.8 / 4.2 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i3-12300
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.5 / 4.4 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|13 MB
|60W
58W (F)
|~100W
|TBA
|Core i3-12200T
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBA / 4.2 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i3-12100
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.3 / 4.3 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|60W
58W (F)
|~100W
|$140 US
$110 US (F)
|Core i3-12100T
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|2.2 / 4.1 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Intel Pentium G7400
|2
|0
|2 / 4
|3.7 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6 MB
|46W
|TBA
|$80 US
|Intel Celeron G6900
|2
|0
|2 / 4
|3.4 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|46W
|TBA
|$60 US
|Intel Celeron G6900
|2
|0
|2 / 4
|2.8 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|35W
|TBA
|$60 US
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1899.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter