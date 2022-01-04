  ⋮    ⋮  

NVIDIA Upgrades Mobility GeForce RTX 30 GPUs: RTX 3080 Ti The Fastest Mobile GPU Ever Made, RTX 3070 Ti 70% Faster Than RTX 2070 SUPER

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA is upgrading everything on desktops and laptops too with two new GeForce RTX 30 'Ti' class GPUs, the RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti, now offering the best gaming performance on notebooks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Mobile GPUs Are The Fastest Gaming Chips Ever Made For Notebooks

The two new Ti series graphics cards are specifically aimed at the enthusiast gaming segment and deliver exceptional performance across a wide variety of 4th Gen Max-Q-powered notebooks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Unleashed: Fastest GPU On The Planet Featuring Full GA102 Die, 21 Gbps Memory, 450W TGP

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $2499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is going to feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory configured across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 16 Gbps. These will be the fastest memory speeds you will get on the laptop segment, pushing the bandwidth to half a terabyte per second or 512 GB/s. This is also 2 Gbps higher than the existing fastest mobile chip, the RTX 3080 which has its memory peaking at 14 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Mobile GPUs Are The Fastest Gaming Chips Ever Made For Notebooks 2

While we don't have the exact core count yet, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU is said to be the first chip to feature the GA103 SKU. It is rumored to rock 58 Compute Units or 7424 CUDA cores and will come in both standard and Max-Q variants. The GPU clock speed is said to be 1125 MHz base and 1590 MHz boost.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Mobile GPUs Are The Fastest Gaming Chips Ever Made For Notebooks 3

NVIDIA Expands Its GeForce RTX 30 Lineup With RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Cards

But all that extra performance and specs bump also means that the power draw is going to change considerably. As such, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will feature a TGP of 175W (10W higher than RTX 3080 Mobile). While that is the TGP devised by NVIDIA which includes Dynamic Boost 2.0 tech, it can be changed by OEMs according to their preferences though NVIDIA has disclosed that OEMs should be transparent to consumers about any 3rd party power limits that are being set for their GPUs. The RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU will be featured in 4th Gen Max-Q laptops starting at $2499 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand will feature the GA104 GPU and feature an overall performance of up to 70% faster than the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER. The graphics chip will be featured in laptops starting at $1499 US.

The GPU itself will be based on a cut-down GA104 configuration with 46 SM units for a total of 5888 CUDA cores clocking in at 1035 MHz base and 1485 MHz boost clocks. The GPU will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 14 Gbps for up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth.

NVIDIA CPU Optimizer

On laptops, power is shared between the GPU and CPU. CPU efficiency is critical for maximizing performance. So we developed a CPU Optimizer. We’ve worked with CPU vendors to create a new, low-level framework enabling the GPU to further optimize the performance, temperature, and power of next-gen CPUs. As a result, CPU efficiency is improved and power is transferred to the GPU for more gaming performance.

NVIDIA Rapid Core Scaling

For creators and students who rely on compute-heavy apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Blender, or Matlab, we’ve developed Rapid Core Scaling.

It enables the GPU to sense the real-time demands of the application and use only the cores it needs rather than all of them. This frees up power that can be used to run the active cores at higher frequencies delivering up to 3x more performance for intensive creative work while on battery.

NVIDIA Battery Boost 2.0

On top of great performance, laptop gamers also want more battery life when gaming unplugged. Battery Boost 2.0 has been totally re-architected. Now AI controls the whole platform, finding the optimal balance of GPU & CPU power usage, battery discharge, image quality, and frame rates. And all in real-time. The result is great playability on battery, with up to 70% more battery life.

Expect a huge range of laptops featuring NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs at CES 2022 coupled with AMD's Ryzen 6000H (Rembrandt) and Intel Alder Lake-P CPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107GA107GA106GA104GA104GA104GA103
SMs16203040464858
CUDA Cores2048256038405120588861447424
Base Clock1057 MHz1035 MHz1283 MHz1290 MHz1035 MHz1245 MHz1125 MHz
Boost Clock1740 MHz1695 MHz1703 MHz1620 MHz1485 MHz1710 MHz1590 MHz
Memory Clock12 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8 GB8/16 GB16 GB
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth192 GB/s192 GB/s336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s
TGP35-95W35-95W60-115W80-125W80 - 125W80-150W+175W
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ2 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021Q1 2022

