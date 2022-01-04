NVIDIA Upgrades Mobility GeForce RTX 30 GPUs: RTX 3080 Ti The Fastest Mobile GPU Ever Made, RTX 3070 Ti 70% Faster Than RTX 2070 SUPER

NVIDIA is upgrading everything on desktops and laptops too with two new GeForce RTX 30 'Ti' class GPUs, the RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti, now offering the best gaming performance on notebooks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Mobile GPUs Are The Fastest Gaming Chips Ever Made For Notebooks

The two new Ti series graphics cards are specifically aimed at the enthusiast gaming segment and deliver exceptional performance across a wide variety of 4th Gen Max-Q-powered notebooks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $2499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is going to feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory configured across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 16 Gbps. These will be the fastest memory speeds you will get on the laptop segment, pushing the bandwidth to half a terabyte per second or 512 GB/s. This is also 2 Gbps higher than the existing fastest mobile chip, the RTX 3080 which has its memory peaking at 14 Gbps.

While we don't have the exact core count yet, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU is said to be the first chip to feature the GA103 SKU. It is rumored to rock 58 Compute Units or 7424 CUDA cores and will come in both standard and Max-Q variants. The GPU clock speed is said to be 1125 MHz base and 1590 MHz boost.

But all that extra performance and specs bump also means that the power draw is going to change considerably. As such, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will feature a TGP of 175W (10W higher than RTX 3080 Mobile). While that is the TGP devised by NVIDIA which includes Dynamic Boost 2.0 tech, it can be changed by OEMs according to their preferences though NVIDIA has disclosed that OEMs should be transparent to consumers about any 3rd party power limits that are being set for their GPUs. The RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU will be featured in 4th Gen Max-Q laptops starting at $2499 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand will feature the GA104 GPU and feature an overall performance of up to 70% faster than the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER. The graphics chip will be featured in laptops starting at $1499 US.

The GPU itself will be based on a cut-down GA104 configuration with 46 SM units for a total of 5888 CUDA cores clocking in at 1035 MHz base and 1485 MHz boost clocks. The GPU will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 14 Gbps for up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth.

NVIDIA CPU Optimizer On laptops, power is shared between the GPU and CPU. CPU efficiency is critical for maximizing performance. So we developed a CPU Optimizer. We’ve worked with CPU vendors to create a new, low-level framework enabling the GPU to further optimize the performance, temperature, and power of next-gen CPUs. As a result, CPU efficiency is improved and power is transferred to the GPU for more gaming performance.

NVIDIA Rapid Core Scaling For creators and students who rely on compute-heavy apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Blender, or Matlab, we’ve developed Rapid Core Scaling. It enables the GPU to sense the real-time demands of the application and use only the cores it needs rather than all of them. This frees up power that can be used to run the active cores at higher frequencies delivering up to 3x more performance for intensive creative work while on battery.

NVIDIA Battery Boost 2.0 On top of great performance, laptop gamers also want more battery life when gaming unplugged. Battery Boost 2.0 has been totally re-architected. Now AI controls the whole platform, finding the optimal balance of GPU & CPU power usage, battery discharge, image quality, and frame rates. And all in real-time. The result is great playability on battery, with up to 70% more battery life.

Expect a huge range of laptops featuring NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs at CES 2022 coupled with AMD's Ryzen 6000H (Rembrandt) and Intel Alder Lake-P CPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup: