NVIDIA Expands Its GeForce RTX 30 Lineup With RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Cards

By Hassan Mujtaba
In addition to the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, NVIDIA is also expanding its GeForce RTX 30 series lineup with the latest GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & the RTX 3050 8 GB options.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Graphics Card Family Gets New Additions: Meet The RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & RTX 3050 8 GB GPUs

The quadruple of Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series launches for the desktop segment puts the green team ahead of the AMD in the number of SKUs launched this generation. For now, the RTX 30 GPU lineup features a total of 11 graphics cards, the 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080 12 GB, 3080, 3070 Ti 16 GB, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3060, and the 3050. The new cards open up more choices for gamers to select from with varying price/performance positions which can be seen in the specs below.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Unleashed: Fastest GPU On The Planet Featuring Full GA102 Die, 21 Gbps Memory, 450W TGP

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card

For the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 70 SM units which results in a total of 8960 CUDA cores, a 3% increase over the standard RTX 3080. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card is suggested to have a TDP of 350W.

In terms of memory, the updated GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 12 GB of memory and that too is the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 912 GB/s or a 20% increase over the 10 GB variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Graphics Card

NVIDIA has also upgraded the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers double the VRAM capacity but the rest of the specifications will remain the same. The card will be outfitted with the latest 21 Gbps GDDR6X modules across a 256-bit that will offer 672 GB/s of bandwidth, a 10% increase over the 8 GB variant. This will offer improved performance at high-resolution games and titles that utilize high-resolution textures.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card will be priced at $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.

In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will offer over 60 FPS at 1080p in several AAA titles and further extend the performance rating through the use of 2nd Gen RT and new Tensor cores, marking a big leap over the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHzTBC
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHzTBC
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPsTBC
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPsTBC
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPsTBC
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$279 US?
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 2021Q1 2022?17th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

