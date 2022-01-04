NVIDIA Expands Its GeForce RTX 30 Lineup With RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Cards

In addition to the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, NVIDIA is also expanding its GeForce RTX 30 series lineup with the latest GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & the RTX 3050 8 GB options.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Graphics Card Family Gets New Additions: Meet The RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & RTX 3050 8 GB GPUs

The quadruple of Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series launches for the desktop segment puts the green team ahead of the AMD in the number of SKUs launched this generation. For now, the RTX 30 GPU lineup features a total of 11 graphics cards, the 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080 12 GB, 3080, 3070 Ti 16 GB, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3060, and the 3050. The new cards open up more choices for gamers to select from with varying price/performance positions which can be seen in the specs below.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Unleashed: Fastest GPU On The Planet Featuring Full GA102 Die, 21 Gbps Memory, 450W TGP

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card

For the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 70 SM units which results in a total of 8960 CUDA cores, a 3% increase over the standard RTX 3080. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card is suggested to have a TDP of 350W.

In terms of memory, the updated GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 12 GB of memory and that too is the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 912 GB/s or a 20% increase over the 10 GB variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Graphics Card

NVIDIA has also upgraded the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers double the VRAM capacity but the rest of the specifications will remain the same. The card will be outfitted with the latest 21 Gbps GDDR6X modules across a 256-bit that will offer 672 GB/s of bandwidth, a 10% increase over the 8 GB variant. This will offer improved performance at high-resolution games and titles that utilize high-resolution textures.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card will be priced at $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.







In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will offer over 60 FPS at 1080p in several AAA titles and further extend the performance rating through the use of 2nd Gen RT and new Tensor cores, marking a big leap over the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):