Beta 5 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 Released

Uzair Ghani
Aug 8, 2022
Beta 5 of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 now available.

You can download and install beta 5 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 right now.

Apple Releases Beta 5 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 for Download with Bug Fixes and Improvements

If you’ve been waiting for new betas to arrive from Apple, then today is an awesome Monday for you. Right now, if you’re enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, you can download and install fifth betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16. If you’ve already installed these betas before, then these updates are available to you over the air.

Download iOS 16, iPadOS 16 Beta 5 Over the Air

First of all, please make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining and connected to Wi-Fi. Once done, go to Settings > General > Software Update in order to download the update. Tap on Download and Install in order to initiate everything.

Want to install the public beta? Check out the following:

Download watchOS 9 Beta 5 Over the Air

Place your Apple Watch on its charger, make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining on your Apple Watch and iPhone both. Now launch the Watch up on the iPhone, go to General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install.

Want to install the public beta instead? Check out the following:

Download macOS Ventura Beta 5 Over the Air

Save your work, go to System Preferences and wait for the page to refresh. The fifth beta will become available to download in a few minutes.

Check out the following as well:

Looking to install the macOS Ventura public beta? Check out the following:

Download tvOS 16 Beta 5 Over the Air

Though it didn’t get any airtime at all at WWDC 2022, but you can download the fifth beta of the new software right now. Turn on Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Software Update in order to download the latest update.

Check out the following as well:

You can follow the steps below if you're looking to download and install the tvOS 16 public beta on Apple TV:

