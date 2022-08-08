Beta 5 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 Released

You can download and install beta 5 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 right now.

If you’ve been waiting for new betas to arrive from Apple, then today is an awesome Monday for you. Right now, if you’re enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, you can download and install fifth betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16. If you’ve already installed these betas before, then these updates are available to you over the air.

Download iOS 16, iPadOS 16 Beta 5 Over the Air

First of all, please make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining and connected to Wi-Fi. Once done, go to Settings > General > Software Update in order to download the update. Tap on Download and Install in order to initiate everything.

Download watchOS 9 Beta 5 Over the Air

Place your Apple Watch on its charger, make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining on your Apple Watch and iPhone both. Now launch the Watch up on the iPhone, go to General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install.

Download macOS Ventura Beta 5 Over the Air

Save your work, go to System Preferences and wait for the page to refresh. The fifth beta will become available to download in a few minutes.

Download tvOS 16 Beta 5 Over the Air

Though it didn’t get any airtime at all at WWDC 2022, but you can download the fifth beta of the new software right now. Turn on Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Software Update in order to download the latest update.

