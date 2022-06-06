Download: macOS 13 Ventura Now Available for Mac Developers

If you're signed up to the Apple Developer Program, you can download and install macOS 13 Ventura on your compatible Mac computer right now.

macOS 13 Ventura Beta Now Available for Download, Take the New Software for a Spin on Your Compatible Mac

Today is an exciting day on the Apple front. We know what to expect from future software that runs on iPhone and iPad, but also got a glimpse into the future software for the Mac. In short, if you're a Mac user, there is a ton of stuff here that will have you excited for a load of reasons and you can read about it all by going here:

But, things automatically get super exciting when you learn that the first beta of macOS 13 Ventura is now available for download as well, as long as you're a registered developer, of course. Sign up here if you're not already and it will cost you $99, keep that in mind.

You also have to make sure that you have a compatible Mac with you in order to install the new macOS 13 Ventura beta. This is extremely important as the update will simply fail if your Mac is not officially supported by Apple. Check out the list below and return once everything has been confirmed:

Once confirmed and signed up to the Apple Developer Program, this is the part where we tell you to backup everything to a safe and secure location. You can either use an external drive, a home server or just drop your files to iCloud Drive. Any route that ensures safety of your data is acceptable here.

With that out of the way, here's what you need to do in order to download the new macOS 13 Ventura beta onto your Mac.

Step 1. Sign into the Apple Developer Program website using your Mac.

Step 2. Now click on the Develop tab at the top.

Step 3. Now click on Downloads.

Step 4. Over here, simply find macOS 13 Ventura and click on the Install Profile button next to it.

Step 5. Once the profile is downloaded, install it and grab the latest update by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

The update will be delivered to you over the air meaning it will be installed without altering your files and settings. But why the data backup then? In case something goes wrong. We're hopeful that nothing will.