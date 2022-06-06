List: iOS 16 Beta / iPadOS 16 Beta Compatible iPhone and iPad Devices
Here is a list of Apple iPhone and iPad devices that are compatible with the newest iOS 16 beta 1 and iPadOS 16 beta 1, respectively.
Is Your iPhone and iPad Compatible with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta? Find Out in this Official List of Compatible Devices
After months of waiting, iOS 16 beta and iPadOS 16 beta is finally available to developers to test out. In due course, it will become available for public beta testers as well, allowing them to test out Apple's latest software release absolutely free, no hidden costs at all.
If you are eager to learn about what is new in this update, be sure to check out the following:
With that out of the way, you're probably here because you want to know whether or not the newly released iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas are compatible with your devices. If you are here looking for that information, then these are all the iPhones that are compatible with iOS 16 beta.
iOS 16 Beta Compatible iPhone Devices
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Of course, when the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are released later this year, you can add them to the list as well.
When it comes to iPad compatibility, these are the devices compatible right now:
iPadOS 16 Beta Compatible iPad Devices
- iPad Pro (all models)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (5th generation and later)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
We will also recommend not installing the beta on a daily driver. Make sure you use a spare device.
Make sure you check out the following if you plan to download and install iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta right now:
