List: iOS 16 Beta / iPadOS 16 Beta Compatible iPhone and iPad Devices

Here is a list of Apple iPhone and iPad devices that are compatible with the newest iOS 16 beta 1 and iPadOS 16 beta 1, respectively.

After months of waiting, iOS 16 beta and iPadOS 16 beta is finally available to developers to test out. In due course, it will become available for public beta testers as well, allowing them to test out Apple's latest software release absolutely free, no hidden costs at all.

If you are eager to learn about what is new in this update, be sure to check out the following:

With that out of the way, you're probably here because you want to know whether or not the newly released iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas are compatible with your devices. If you are here looking for that information, then these are all the iPhones that are compatible with iOS 16 beta.

iOS 16 Beta Compatible iPhone Devices

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Of course, when the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are released later this year, you can add them to the list as well.

When it comes to iPad compatibility, these are the devices compatible right now:

iPadOS 16 Beta Compatible iPad Devices

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (5th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

If you device is in the compatibility list, then you can go right ahead and install the beta onto your iPhone and iPad. If it's not, then there's no power on earth that can make iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 work on it. You will have to purchase a device that's included in the list to make iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 work.

We will also recommend not installing the beta on a daily driver. Make sure you use a spare device.

Make sure you check out the following if you plan to download and install iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta right now: