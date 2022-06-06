List: Apple Watch Models Compatible with watchOS 9 Beta

watchOS 9 beta is now available for developers - these are the Apple Watch models compatible with the new software.

watchOS 9 Beta Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 3 - Check out the Complete Compatibility List Right Here

Those who love Apple Watch are going to love the watchOS 9 update. It's packed with new and improved features and you can read all about them right here:

While the final version of the update is far away, set to be released later this year with no exact date, as usual, you can however, test out the beta right now if you have a compatible Apple Watch. Yes, that's right, your watch must be compatible with watchOS 9 in order to use it.

These are the Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 9 beta:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

As you can see from the list, the Apple Watch Series 3 drops support for watchOS 9 completely. But the good news is, you can now upgrade to a newer Apple Watch, if you were looking for an excuse in the first place - Apple just gave you one.

If you are just going to use your Apple Watch to check time, track specific workouts which you already can with watchOS 8, then there's no need to go out and buy a watchOS 9 compatible model. Trust me when I say this, your Apple Watch has plenty of mileage left in it and you're easily set for another year or two.

If you are planning to upgrade to test out watchOS 9 beta then there are a few things you should know. First and foremost, once you upgrade you cannot downgrade. Secondly, you have to download and install all beta updates leading to the final release if you want things back to normal. Last but not the least, we recommend installing watchOS betas on a spare Apple Watch, if you do have one lying around.

Right now, at the time of writing, watchOS 9 beta is only available for developers, meaning you have to shell out $99 if you want to test it out right now. Furthermore, you need an iPhone running iOS 16 beta before you can download and install the beta. If you fulfill those requirements then you can go ahead and download watchOS 9 beta right now.

You do have the option to install watchOS 9 beta for free, but that involves waiting for the public beta to arrive. We will update this post accordingly whenever it becomes available for download.

