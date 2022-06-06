Download iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 Beta for iPhone and iPad

It's finally here. iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 1 for iPhone and iPad compatible devices is now available for download.

Beta 1 of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for iPhone and iPad Now Available for Download, Take it for a Spin if You're a Developer

The wait is finally over. Apple has showcased all the features which you can expect to see on your iPhone and iPad at the end of the year and boy it's a rollercoaster ride of new things. If you're interested in learning more about iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, then be sure to check out the following:

Download iOS 16 Beta, iPadOS, watchOS 9 Without Developer Account

With that out of the way, you're here because you want to download and install iOS 16 beta 1 or iPadOS 16 beta 1 on your compatible iPhone and iPad. Before you do that, please know that you have to register yourself for the Apple Developer Program. Once signed up with your Apple ID and you've parted ways with $99, you'll get full access to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas.

Once properly signed up and ready to go, sign into the Apple Developer Program website, click on the Develop tab at the top and then head straight to the Downloads section. You'll find all the necessary bits right here - whether it's the iOS Configuration Profile or the IPSW file for clean installation using Finder or iTunes.

Furthermore, also make sure you download and install the latest Xcode beta onto your Mac if you plan to do a clean install. It hardly takes a few minutes to download and set up properly.

Which route you end up choosing to install iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta is entirely up to you. But make sure you have a compatible iPhone and iPad at hand, that too a spare device, before you pull the trigger on installing the beta:

Download: tvOS 16 Beta Now Available for Apple TV 4K, HD Models

Make sure you have backed up your data to a safe and secure location before going ahead. If something does go wrong, you will end up losing your precious data, something which you don't want to experience. So, take the time out to backup everything using iTunes, Finder or iCloud.

Confirmed that you have a compatible device? Here are your options for downloading iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta.

Download iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 Beta Over the Air

This is the simplest method for installing the update. Just download the iOS / iPadOS Configuration Profile straight to your iPhone and iPad and the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta update will be pushed to your over the air. It doesn't get easier than this.

Clean Install iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta

A slightly complicated method of installation but it gives you a fresh canvas to work with. If you're up for connecting cables to your Mac and hoping nothing falls apart then check out the tutorial below.

Download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta for Free?

This is a very good question. Because, right now, the update is available for developers only and it costs $99 to access it. Thankfully, you will be able to test out iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta for free when the Beta Software Program goes live. Or, you can get hold of the iOS / iPadOS Configuration Profile to get the update right now. We will not recommend the last method, though since it's clearly not sanctioned by Apple. It's best to wait for the public beta to go live instead.

Downgrade iOS 16 beta to iOS 15

Think you made a mistake upgrading to iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta? You probably did because betas are unfinished software that can cause a lot of problems. Thankfully, you can go back to the latest public release of the software in a few easy steps. Find the full detailed tutorial below: