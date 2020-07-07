ASUS’ Latest Teaser Confirms the Snapdragon 865 Plus Will Be a Part of the Upcoming ROG Phone 3

It was rumored that Qualcomm would launch the Snapdragon 865 Plus in July. As we write this, it turns out that tipster Ice Universe was right all along with his prediction as a small teaser from ASUS on Twitter pretty much gives away the fact that ROG Phone 3 will be arriving with the most powerful chip for Android flagships in 2020.

Earlier Leaks Show the Snapdragon 865 Plus Could Clock as High as 3.09GHz

Apart from the teaser saying ‘The most powerful gaming phone is coming’, ASUS didn’t bother putting up more details, other than the fact that the ROG Phone 3 will launch on July 22. This could also be the proposed launch date of the Snapdragon 865 Plus and we’ll explain why. Qualcomm will most likely go forth with a soft unveiling because there’s not a whole lot different when comparing the Snapdragon 865 Plus and the regular Snapdragon 865.

According to a previous specifications leak, the Snapdragon 865 Plus will have higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, which is the same approach Qualcomm went with when it officially announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus, a silicon that’s found in last year’s ROG Phone 2. Alongside the Snapdragon 865 Plus, Qualcomm may also unveil a faster version of the Snapdragon 8cx, a chipset that’s found running in portable Windows 10 notebooks.

July 22nd is all about Speed and Power.#ROGPhone3 unleashes the latest Snapdragon 865 and delivers mind-blowing performance. Save the date!https://t.co/khFhIcfoxz#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/n5U70fYm1Z — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) July 7, 2020

This unveiling would make the ROG Phone 3 the only smartphone in the future to ship with a Snapdragon 865 Plus unless of course other manufacturers also have plans to use this. In terms of design, the ROG Phone 3 will most likely sport a slightly cleaner look than its predecessor, though that ‘gaming DNA’ will still be present because ASUS still wants to market this handset to customers in that fashion.

Aside from the Snapdragon 865 Plus upgrade, the ROG Phone 3 may also feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 and gobs of UFS 3.0 storage. We hope to find more information before the official launch kicks off, so stay tuned for more updates in the future.

