Snapdragon 865 Plus Launch Reportedly Set for July With Faster CPU, GPU Clock Speeds

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Snapdragon 865 Plus launch. With Qualcomm partner Meizu saying that there wouldn’t be an unveiling, it was assumed that the chipset manufacturer would focus more on the Snapdragon 875 that’s to be announced later this year. However, thanks to a number of leaks, as well as a tipster coming forward, Qualcomm is rumored to make the unveiling official in July.

This fresh bit comes from Ice Universe, who had earlier mentioned that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s specifications would feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus. Now, he’s back with a small statement on Weibo, claiming that if everything goes according to plan and if there are no issues, then Qualcomm would proceed with a Snapdragon 865 Plus launch in July. The last time there was any talk of the Snapdragon 865 Plus becoming official, it was from Digital Chat Station’s Weibo account, who claimed that the chipset would arrive in Q3 2020.

Thanks to a series of leaks, it was difficult to hide the fact that Qualcomm could be working on a faster SoC. Just yesterday, it was revealed that the company is reportedly planning to release a faster Snapdragon 8cx chipset for ARM-based Windows 10 machines, though the only thing different about it would be an increase in the clock speeds. The Snapdragon 865 Plus’ would be treated in the same manner, as leaked specifications show that instead of the 2.84GHz clock speed rated for the Snapdragon 865, that frequency would be increased to 3.09GHz.

One of the first devices to be rocking the faster silicon could be the ASUS ROG Phone 3 but if manufacturers plan on letting the Snapdragon 865 Plus run at the aforementioned clock speeds, then they will have to design a cooling solution accordingly. If they are unable to cool the chipset, it will throttle, wasting away its actual potential.

Like always, we’ll be here to provide details on the announcement, if it actually happens. For now, treat this rumor with a pinch of salt and let us know what you think down in the comments.

News Source: Weibo