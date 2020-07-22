Asus has finally decided to lift the curtains off the Asus ROG Phone 3 after months of speculations and as suspected, this definitely is one of the most powerful devices in the market. However, considering the type of use case this phone is made for, we don't the general consumers buying this phone unless they want a device that looks really amazing and works just as well.

The ROG Phone 3 is now official, and we have all the details to share with you.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Brings a Fast Processor, High Refresh Rate, Big Battery and More

As far as the specs are concerned, the main thing that you should know about this phone is that it is going to largely focus on the gaming aspect of the phone, but we are still going to look at everything that the phone has to offer.

Performance and Features on the ROG Phone 3

As far as the performance section is concerned, the ROG Phone 3 is going to bring the Snapdragon 865+ that is overclocked as high as 3.1Ghz, you are also getting the 5G connectivity, so you are likely not to have any issues. The graphic rendering is also 10% higher on the ROG Phone 3 thanks to a better chipset. The phone also brings X- Mode that will boost up the performance of the phone in every aspect. You are also getting a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 30W wired charging. The charging port is on the side, which will allow people to play games and charge at the same time, and of course, nothing is complete for gamers without RGB lighting and the phone does bring RGB lighting on the back.

Asus ROG Phone 3 will also bring a better audio system through their GameFX audio system that will allow the gamers to have a more immersive experience, thanks to dual front-facing stereo speakers. You also have quad-microphones for a better experience.

The ROG Phone 3 also brings air triggers that are mounted on top; the phone brings a touch sensor and a motion sensor on the side of the phone that will allow you to have customizable gaming experience.

As far as the RAM and storage are concerned, you are getting, 16/512GB, 12/512GB, and 8/256GB combinations.

Display on the ROG Phone 3

The ROG Phone 3 is going to launch with a 144Hz refresh rate screen and a 270HZ touch sampling, which will ensure that you are getting the best possible experience. There are over 100 games that support the faster refresh rate display, so you know that you are going to get the most immersive experience, as well. The display is 6.59-inch with QHD resolution, and you are also getting HDR 10+ support, so you are going to get a great experience.

Cameras

The ROG Phone 3 does not shy away from good camera systems. The phone is equipped with a Sony IMX686 as the main camera at 64-megapixel. You also have a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera. On the front, you have a 24-megapixel camera that should allow you to take great selfies.

Pricing

As far as the pricing is concerned, the ROG Phone is available in three variants, the 16/512GB is for 1,099 Euros, the 12/512GB will be for 999 Euros, and the Strix Edition will be bringing 8/256GB for 799 Euros.