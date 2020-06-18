ASUS ROG Phone 3 Design Gets Shown From the Back, Revealing Triple Camera & Small Changes Compared to Predecessor

With the ASUS ROG Phone 3 specifications leaked, it’s definitely time to show you guys how the flagship will look like. A new leak has highlighted that the ROG Phone 3 design is similar to the Black Shark, though there are some slight changes when you compare it to the previous-generation ROG Phone 2.

ROG Phone 3 Design Appears More Subtle Than Its Predecessor From the Rear Side

The image was shown by Weibo user Digital Chat Station and the design elements are less obnoxious compared to its predecessor, and though there’s a Tencent Games logo at the bottom, we believe it’s a cleaner look. Also, ASUS is looking to upgrade the optics of the ROG Phone 3 too because if you look carefully, the small glass portion at the back covers not two, but three cameras.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specification Leak Reveals Overclocked Snapdragon 865, 16GB RAM, No Headphone Jack

According to previously leaked specifications, ASUS could be looking to upgrade the primary sensor from 48MP on the ROG Phone 2 to 64MP on the ROG Phone 3. The properties of the other two sensors haven’t been defined in this fresh leak, but it doesn’t look like this configuration will be able to take on the other flagships in image quality. After all, the ROG Phone 3 isn’t targeted to that specific audience, but to customers looking to experience the best possible performance from an Android device.

In case you didn’t know about the specifications, let us run them by you once more. It appears that the ROG Phone 3 will feature an overclocked Snapdragon 865, with reports coming in that the SoC running inside will be clocked at 3.09GHz instead of the default 2.84GHz. Also, because ASUS is rumored to use a beefy cooling solution as it did with the ROG Phone 2, the ROG Phone 3 will most likely be able to run the Snapdragon 865 at the aforementioned frequency for a longer period.

Other specifications include a whopping 16GB of LPDDR5 and a mammoth 6000mAh battery that will support 30W fast-charging. Unfortunately, there’s no concrete release date provided for the ROG Phone 3, but given how you were able to take a gander at this leak, the launch shouldn’t be far.

News Source: Weibo