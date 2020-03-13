WWDC 2020 to Be an Online-Only Event, Confirms Apple

Apple’s 31st annual developers conference and what will most likely be called the WWDC 2020 keynote has been shifted to a digital-only event. The company’s official website reads the following.

“This June, WWDC20 brings a completely new online experience to millions of talented and creative developers around the world. Join us for a fully packed program — including Keynote and sessions — to gain early access to the future of Apple platforms and engage with Apple engineers. Dive into an exciting learning experience and discover how to create your most innovative apps yet using the latest Apple technologies.”

Apple’s website also states that more information will be appearing on the web, through email, and in the Apple Developer app. The technology giant normally holds its WWDC keynote during the month of June at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but this year, the company had to take a different step due to the hurdles created by the coronavirus outbreak.

WWDC Cancellation Seems Likely as Santa Clara County Bans Mass Gatherings

As for what might get announced during the WWDC 2020 keynote, we expect that just like last year, Apple will unveil new software and the features that come with it. This will obviously include iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as macOS 10.16, tvOS 14 and watchOS 7. As for newer hardware, it’s not confirmed what Apple’s plans are. The company reportedly canceled its March media event, where a slew of hardware including the new iPhone SE 2 and upgraded iPad Pro would have materialized.

If you want to see more details, Apple would most likely update them on its website page. As for what you’re looking forward to, let us know down in the comments.

