Intel Will Support Apple During Transition But Insists Its Processors Are Still the Best for Developers

Apple hosted its annual WWDC 2020 event yesterday, revealing its future plans pertaining to software as well as hardware. The company released iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 to developers for testing purposes. Alongside the announcement of new updates and features, Apple also confirmed its widely rumored plan to switch to its customs silicon instead of Intel processors. Intel has something to say about Apple's plans as it promises to support Apple during its transition period.

Intel Will Support Apple During the Transition to Custom Processors and Calls Itself the best For Developers

Apple is on route to transition to its custom in-house chips in Macs. While the process will take years to completely shift to the new processors, Intel says that it will support Apple. Intel told AppleInsider that it will continue to support the Mac during the transition period but insisted that its processors are still the best for developers.

"Apple is a customer across several areas of business and we will continue to support them," said an Intel spokesperson. "Intel remains focused on delivering the most advanced PC experiences and a wide range of technology choices that redefine computing. We believe Intel-powered PCs — like those based on our forthcoming Tiger Lake mobile platform — provide global customers the best experience in the areas they value most, as well as the most open platform for developers, both today and into the future."

Apple is making custom chips for the iPhone and iPad for a long time, delivering performance with power efficiency with the A-series processors. Apple says that most of the Macs apps can be updated quickly with support for Intel and Apple's custom chips. This will makes these apps "universal" and will allow developers to continue adding support for Intel until Apple decides otherwise.

According to Apple, we can expect the first Mac with custom silicon to launch by the end of this year. Moreover, it also says that within the next two years, the transition to custom chips will be complete. However, Apple will continue to support Mac users with Intel processors with years to come, so current users don't have to worry about being stranded.

If you're a developer, you can apply for a special Mac mini running Apple's custom A12Z chip. This will help them prepare their apps for the future. The Mac mini will run macOS Big Sur along with the latest version of Xcode. Take note that Apple has explicitly forbidden developers to perform benchmark tests unless the company authorizes it.