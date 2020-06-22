Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Official Wallpapers for Any Device

Apple's iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 wallpapers are now available to download for any device you may have. Grab them from here.

Get a Taste of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 by Downloading the Official Wallpaper for Your Device

This year's WWDC keynote was surely an interesting one. Though the company skipped out on hardware announcements completely, but the software updates were good enough to make up for their absence. And in typical Apple fashion, every single update is available to download right now if you are a registered developer, including iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta. Even if you are not in the mood of testing the software out just yet, you can get a slight feel for the new update by downloading the official wallpapers instead.

You Can Finally Set a Default Mail and Browser App on iPhone and iPad

These wallpapers aren't that groundbreaking in terms of aesthetic which is to be expected from pretty every iPhone or iPad wallpaper. You can expect gradients of different colors, and that's about it. We managed to grab hold of these wallpapers straight from the iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 beta binary, hence they are in the HEIC file format. If you are having trouble opening them up, then you might want to consider converting them to JPEG before applying them. Also, they are available in multiple colors, both light and gray, so if you are a dark mode user, hence you will find a matching backdrop that suits your need.

We have packed all the wallpapers in a neat little zip file which you can grab from here. We wanted to upload the HEIC images straight to the website but that may cause some trouble for users, depending on the device they may have.

A huge thanks to Osama for sending these in!

