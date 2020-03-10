Apple Reportedly Postpones March Media Event Over Coronavirus Concerns

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple is allegedly concerned about bringing people to its upcoming March media event where the tech giant was rumored to unveil several products. According to a source that spoke to Cult of Mac, Apple is postponing the event, which was originally supposed to take place on March 31.

Apple’s Product Announcements Could Still Take Place Through Online Press Releases but Mass Production and Availability Concerns Can’t Be Hidden

Keep in mind that Apple hasn’t officially announced that it has postponed its March media event for later this month. According to the source, the Cupertino-based giant is said to be waiting to better evaluate the ‘production schedule of components’ and ‘final product assembly’, meaning that postponing the event was a much likely outcome. Also, even if the company isn’t holding a live event, it doesn’t mean Apple doesn’t have to hold out the press releases.

WWDC Cancellation Seems Likely as Santa Clara County Bans Mass Gatherings

The company can simply announce the products online, but the real issue will be their availability. Since mass production at full capacity is still a problem as factories in China aren’t active due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s difficult to know the availability of the products. As for what the company was reportedly going to announce; its the iPad Pro with the triple camera upgrade, along with the iPhone SE 2 unveiling, which according to an iOS 14 code leak, is called the iPhone 9.

Other products could have included Apple’s Tile-like AirTags with a removable battery, wireless charging pad, and over-ear premium headphones. As we’ve stated before, Apple hasn’t officially made the announcement itself, so we’d still advise you to treat this information with a pinch of salt. For an event like this, the company normally starts to send out invites a little over a week in advance, so let us see if Apple follows the same pattern here.

