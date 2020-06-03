Looking for a brand new pair of EarPods for your iPhone or iPad? Apple is currently selling them for just $17 on Amazon, saving you $12 instantly.

Take the Vanilla Route and Go Wired with a Brand New Pair of EarPods with Lightning Connector for Just $17

For a lot of people, the stock EarPods that ship with the iPhone are more than enough for audio related needs. They sounds OK-ish, has a built-in mic for calls, and are wired therefore you don't have to worry about Bluetooth. If you lost the headphones that ship with your iPhone then you can buy a brand new pair for a low price of just $17.

The EarPods on sale have a Lightning connector built right in meaning they will plug into literally any iPhone as long as the port underneath is Lightning. So, from iPhone 5 all the way up to the latest and biggest iPhone 11 Pro Max, you're good to go. There's a 3.5mm version available as well, which is surprisingly a dollar expensive. The 3.5mm option is great for those who want to use the EarPods on any other device that has a 3.5mm jack. But keep one thing in mind, anything above the iPhone 7 does not have a headphone jack. But you already knew that, right?

On the iPad, compatibility may vary as the latest generation of iPad Pro tablets and the one before it feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning.

Buy Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - White - Was $29.99, now just $17.69