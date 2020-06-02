Save $205 on a Brand New Base Model 16-inch MacBook Pro

Pay just $2,193 today and own a brand new base model 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard, saving $205 instantly.

MacBook Pro with 16-inch Retina Display is Heavily Discounted by $205 if You Go for the Base Model in Space Gray

If you want a MacBook Pro that is all about power and performance then simply go for the 16-inch model. Apart from its beefy specs, it is a laptop that commands a very high price too. Starting at just $2,399, it's a notebook that is not really for everyone. But for a limited time only, you can save $205 and pay just $2,193 for the base model.

For that price, you get a laptop with a large 16-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color. What this means is that apart from being slightly larger than the last-generation model, this display is the best out there when it comes to color accuracy as well.

Under the hood you get a powerful 6-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of fast SSD storage, the all-new Magic Keyboard, force cancelling speakers, pro microphones, Radeon Pro 5300M graphics with GDDR6 memory and more. To top things off, you get an amazing trackpad that is a breeze to work with.

There are no discount codes or coupons needed in order to save $205. Just add the laptop to your cart and checkout as you normally would. This is a limited time deal only.

Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray - Was $2,399, now just $2,193