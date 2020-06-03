Apple's official Smart Keyboard accessory for the latest iPad Air and iPad is currently just $99, making it a wonderful purchase for your tablet.

Own Apple's Official Smart Keyboard Accessory for a Low Price of Just $99

You're just one keyboard away from turning your iPad or iPad Air into a full-blown computer. While there are many options available, but nothing comes close to what Apple offers in the official Smart Keyboard accessory. It's tailor-made for the iPad and works flawlessly. Right now, said accessory is discounted to $99 on Amazon, which is obviously not the ripoff price Apple sells it for on its own website and store - $159.

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one.

It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go.

And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Just like any other keyboard case from Apple, this one attaches magnetically to your iPad using the Smart Connector. The keyboard draws power from the Smart Connector itself therefore it is always alive and ready to type away anything you have in your mind. Since this is a 'keyboard case' therefore it will protect the display when it is not in use, which is nothing but a bonus.

Buy Apple Smart Keyboard (for iPad - 7th Generation and iPad Air - 3rd Generation) - US English - Was $159, now just $99