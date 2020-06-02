Grab an unlocked iPhone X smartphone with 64GB of storage and Space Gray color for a low price of just $479, renewed.

Apple iPhone X with 5.8-inch OLED Retina Display, 64GB Storage and Space Gray Color Available for $479 Fully Renewed and Unlocked

Despite being an ‘old’ smartphone, the iPhone X is very hard to dismiss. It packs powerful hardware in a sleek form-factor that looks modern even today. And if you are planning to pick one up for a low price, then today is your lucky day as a fully unlocked and renewed model is available for $479.

The model on sale features 64GB of internal storage and Space Gray color. Along with that, you get a powerful A11 Bionic chip under the hood along with a 12-megapixel camera at the back that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. At the front there is a large 5.8-inch OLED Retina display with Face ID, True Tone, 3D Touch, HDR, wide color, high brightness and more. Overall, it’s a phone that has all the essentials of a modern device and is backed with Apple’s promise of software updates for years to come. That last bit alone is a good enough reason to pick this smartphone up.

Since this is a fully unlocked smartphone therefore you can pop in any SIM card of your choice and use it worry-free on any carrier complete with 4G LTE. The ‘renewed‘ bit of this smartphone means that this phone will work like new and ships with at least 80% of battery health remaining. You will get a Lightning cable and charger in the box.

Buy Apple iPhone X, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $479

Check out more deals below: