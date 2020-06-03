Bag Apple’s Latest 128GB iPad with a $100 Discount, Now Just $329

Apple is offering everyone a chance to pick up its latest 10.2-inch iPad for a low price of just $329 for the 128GB model. That’s $100 off.

Love it or hate it, but the iPad has turned into a tablet / computer for the masses thanks to its low price point and the wonderful ecosystem you can build around it. And right now, you can own the more expensive 128GB model of the entry-level iPad 7 with a $100 discount, bringing the price down to just $329. You end up paying the price of the 32GB iPad and get the 128GB model instead.

Having more storage on a tablet opens up the doors to a lot of things. For example, you can download and install more apps and games. You even get more storage for viewing YouTube or even Netflix offline. If you are subscribed to Apple TV+ then you now have the option to download and store more TV shows on the device. But that’s not all, you even get more storage space for storing your photos offline.

Other than the obvious large storage space, the iPad 7 is a powerful tablet thanks to the A10 Fusion chip underneath. You get a large 10.2-inch Retina display which is unlike any other on the market. And since it’s an upgrade from the 9.7-inch panel which Apple has been shipping with previous generation iPads, therefore you get more comfortable space for using the Apple Pencil. And if you want to take things up a notch, then you can connect Apple’s Smart Keyboard accessory and you now have yourself a fully functioning computer. Pair a Bluetooth mouse for more desktop like feels.

Overall, the iPad 7 is a well sought-after device for a lot of reasons. If entertainment is on the top of your list of priorities, this tablet will do it all. Looking to work from home? Not a problem.

