2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, Silver Color Available for Just $949, Save $50 Instantly

Apple's latest iPad Pro might share a lot of similarities with the older 2018 lineup, but nonetheless it is the best tablet lineup Apple has created to date even with the little changes the company has managed to cram in. And right now you can own the 12.9-inch entry level model with a $50 discount, which makes everything that much better.

For $949, you're getting a lot of tablet. Way too much in fact. Starting with that 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina display with rounded corners that is nothing but stunning. Then there's the powerful A12Z Bionic chip under the hood that does not know when to slow down, ensuring you are on top of your entertainment and productivity tasks. You also get a two-camera system at the back - wide and ultra-wide. Apple has even thrown in a LiDAR scanner this time around for enhanced AR experiences that are unheard of. Everything is wrapped up with Face ID, USB-C, a four-speaker system and a thin and light design everybody has come to love.

On its own, the 2020 iPad Pro is a powerful tablet. But things start to get better once you start investing in different accessories that are available. This includes the Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard, the Magic Keyboard and more. But make sure your starting point is a $50 saving on the tablet itself.

