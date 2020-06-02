Grab a renewed 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 for a low price of just $749. If you want a powerful tablet, then this deal is the best out there.

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro Renewed is Back in Stock for a Low Price of Just $749 - Features 64GB Storage and Wi-Fi

Apple's larger iPad Pro is the way to go if you want bigger entertainment and lots of work done. But it can be expensive, obviously. Just look in the renewed section of Amazon and you'll find all sorts of wonderful deals on many iPads with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro being one of them.

For a limited time only, you can grab the 2018 iPad Pro with 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display for a low price of just $749, renewed. Since this is a renewed product therefore you can expect it work and look like a new iPad Pro.

The larger iPad Pro features the powerful A12X Bionic processor, Face ID, 4K video recording, Wi-Fi, 10 hours of battery life and a lot more. For creative professionals, you get support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and a Smart Connector to attach the Smart Keyboard.

There is a lot to love about the iPad Pro and you can save a ton of money today on the larger model from 2018. Just add the tablet to your cart and checkout as you normally would. But remember one thing: these things tend to sell out fast due to their low price so be quick.

Buy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 3rd Generation 64GB - Space Gray(Renewed) - $749

