Apple’s AR Headset to Reportedly Feature Two 3P ‘Pancake’ Lenses to Allow for a More Compact Form Factor

Information surrounding Apple’s AR headset has started to pick up the pace and shortly after we reported that the upcoming device would reportedly sport three micro-OLED panels, here is another update, one that aims to reduce the headset’s weight. Here is more on the matter, so let us get started.

3P Pancake Lenses Will Tout a Folded Design That Reflects Light Effectively

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has regularly provided insight on Apple’s AR headset, and on this occasion, he states that the device will have two 3P pancake lenses sporting a folded design. The design is expected to make the AR headset compact and lightweight, meaning that Apple is going in the opposite direction of its competitors.

Apple’s AR Headset to Feature Three Displays With Micro OLED Panels Reaching 4000 PPI

Having a lightweight AR headset will mean that wearers can keep it mounted above their shoulders for longer periods, granting them a less fatiguing experience. Kuo earlier talked about the weight of Apple’s AR headset, saying that the company will aim to keep it at around 150 grams, while also mentioning that the device will ship with hybrid Fresnel lenses to improve image quality. At 150 grams, it is undoubtedly a lightweight device packing all that technology.

Sadly, to experience high-quality content, Apple’s AR headset will need to be paired with your iPhone and is expected to be a pricey purchase for the majority of customers. The mixed reality headset is said to launch later this year, so we will know the full extent of its features and specifications. So far, we know that it will effortlessly handle augmented reality content as it is reported to fetch hardware with similar compute performance as the M1 chips.

There is still so much that we do not know about Apple’s AR headset, so like always, we will update our readers in the near future, so stay tuned.

You can also check out some AR glasses concepts below.

Image credits - Antonio De Rosa

News Source: MacRumors