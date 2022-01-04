Apple’s AR Headset to Feature Three Displays With Micro OLED Panels Reaching 4000 PPI

Apple recently became the world's first $3 trillion company and it will continue to grow this year as well. The growth is all because of Apple's efforts in commercializing services and upgrading products with new features. However, it has been long since Apple debuted a new product lineup. Nonetheless, the company is expected to launch its AR/VR Headset this year. It is now being reported that Apple's AR Headset will be equipped with three displays. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's AR/VR Headset Will Feature Two Micro OLED Displays and One AMOLED Panel For Peripheral Vision

The news is shared by display analyst Ross Young who has a very credible track record when it comes to display-related leaks. According to the research report, Apple's AR Headset will house two micro OLED displays coupled with one AMOLED panel. Sony will provide Apple with micro OLED displays which will act as the primary display for the headset. However, it is not certain how Apple will use the AMOLED display.

Samsung Plans to Use Tiger Strategy to Beat Apple

Apple may use the AMOLED technology for low-resolution peripheral vision. Sony recently showed off a 4000 pixels per inch display which is designed to work for VR headsets. The report coins that Sony likely developed the technology solely for Apple. If the news has any heft to it, Apple will use Sony's display technology and 4000 by 4000 pixels indicate a 1.4-inch diagonal display size for the headset.

Ross Young also states that this advanced display technology will come at a high price and Apple's AR/VR headset will cost several thousand dollars. The price range is in line with past rumors suggesting that the headset would cost around $3,000. Initially, Apple will make its AR/VR headset available to professionals and developers to expand the ecosystem. To be precise, Apple could announce the AR/VR headset at its WWDC event and then launch it later in the year. However, these are mere rumors at this point and the final word rests with Apple.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? How do you think Apple will market the product for consumers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.