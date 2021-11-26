Apple to Release AR Headset in Late 2022; New Product to Tout Similar Computing Performance as M1

By now, various reports have consistently pointed out that Apple is planning a launch of its AR headset in 2022, though the timeline continues to remain erratic. The latest update focuses on its performance, with a renowned analyst stating that the ambitious product will have two processors, with one of them being able to deliver performance equivalent to the M1 chip.

Apple’s AR Headset Will Be Able to Support High-Resolution Experiences, Which Is Why It Is Reported to Have an M1-Class Processor

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s AR headset will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted that the same product would see a launch next year while also implying that it would be targeted to a few percentage of worldwide customers as it is expected to fetch a high price tag. While Kuo may not have chimed in on the AR headset’s potential price, he does mention that it will feature two processors.

One chip will be responsible for tackling the more demanding tasks, and it will deliver computing performance equal to the M1. The second processor will be tasked with sensor-related computations. Kuo also states that the AR headset will support VR experiences thanks to a pair of 4K micro-OLED panels from Sony, so rendering images of such a resolution will require the performance of a powerful chipset.

However, a previous report states that to unlock the full potential of Apple’s AR headset, it will need to be paired with an iPhone, so it is not like the device will behave like a standalone product. Aside from this, both the iPhone 14 and AR headset will reportedly support the Wi-Fi 6E standard, resulting in increased bandwidth and lower interference, which is paramount to having an enjoyable experience.

With the iPhone 14 lineup expected to launch in Q3, 2022, it is almost as if Apple is making its next flagship phone family ‘out of the box’ ready to support the AR headset, assuming the latter launches in the fourth quarter. If Apple’s plans take a turn for the worst, we will update our readers accordingly, so stay tuned.

News Source: MacRumors