2020 iPhone SE is $50 Off Right Now, Brand New for Just $349

You can pick up a brand new 2020 iPhone SE for a price of just $349, saving $50 in the process. However, there’s one small catch.

Brand New iPhone SE with 64GB Storage in Black or White Available for $349 on Total Wireless Prepaid

The new iPhone SE starts at just $399 for the 64GB model and it happens to be the cheapest iPhone Apple has ever made. If you are looking to go even lower in terms of price then you do have an option, but with a small catch.

Right now, you can own an iPhone SE for just $349 if you are willing to stick to Total Wireless as your carrier of choice. Yes, this means the phone is going to be locked and you won’t have the luxury to unlock it and use it with any SIM card of your choice. This does sound like a huge inconvenience for many of you out there who are on different carriers, but you can always migrate to Total Wireless if you wanted to.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE is a very powerful smartphone for its size. It features the same A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11 Pro. You get a 4.7-inch Retina display which is nothing but amazing to use. There are an amazing set of cameras on the front and back. You get a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for authentication and Apple Pay. You also get wireless charging as well as fast wired charging. The list goes on and on and on.

Again, this is a straight forward discount, and you don’t need any special discount codes or coupons.

Buy New Total Wireless Prepaid - Apple iPhone SE (64GB) - White [Locked to Carrier – Total Wireless] - Was $399, now just $349

While you are here, make sure you check out the following deals: