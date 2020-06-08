You can pick up Apple's latest 2020 MacBook Air for a low price of just $899, representing an instant saving of $100.

Save $100 on Apple's Latest MacBook Air with 256GB Storage, New Magic Keyboard and More

Apple made everything right with the new MacBook Air by including the fantastic Magic Keyboard with traditional key switches. Now, you can grab hold of the notebook for a low price of just $899 if you hurry up as stock is selling out really, really fast.

At the time of writing, the Space Gray version of this notebook is completely sold out. But if you hurry up, you can bag the 2020 MacBook Air in Silver or Gold. This particular model features a Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, 13-inch Retina display, Magic Keyboard, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID for authentication and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

There are a ton of use-cases for the MacBook Air. It's the perfect laptop when it comes to portability. And if you need something for school or college, then the MacBook Air can't go wrong at all. It's thin, it's light, it's fast, features a great keyboard, basically has the essentials of a laptop that won't let you down.

There are no special discount codes or coupons that you should know about. Just click on the link below and checkout before price returns to normal.

Buy New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Was $999, now just $899

