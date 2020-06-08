Right now, you can buy the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone in Black color for a low price of just $689 with 128GB of internal storage. This phone is unlocked and renewed.

Pick up an iPhone 11 with 128GB of Internal Storage for Just $689, $10 Less than the Base 64GB Model

If we are to recommend just one iPhone to buy this year, then it would be the iPhone 11. It strikes a great balance of price and features, something which lots of users demand as flagships are touching the $999 price point without shame. But, things are a little different today if you are out buying Apple's iPhone 11. You can grab a renewed and unlocked iPhone 11 with 128GB of storage for a price lesser than the 64GB model - just $689.

It's important to know that this phone is renewed, but it works and looks like a new one and happens to be backed by Amazon's 90-day guarantee. Even if you don't like the phone, you can just return it, no questions asked. Secondly, this phone is fully unlocked and will work on any carrier the moment you insert your SIM card in it.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display that is nothing but fantastic for everyday use. There's a powerful A13 Bionic chip under the hood which has surely managed to ruffle a few features in the tech world thanks to its insane performance. The dual-camera setup at the back takes some of the best photos and videos around. And since this is, after all, an iPhone, therefore you get the advantage of receiving software updates years after purchase.

Remember, this discount is available on the Black color option only. If you were hoping to pick it up in Red or White, or something else, then you obviously have to pay more.

Buy Apple iPhone 11, 128GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - Was $749, now just $689