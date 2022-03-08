The New iPhone SE Announced, Brings A15 Bionic and More

After a plethora of leaks and rumors, Apple has finally announced the new iPhone SE or the iPhone SE 3 that is powered by Apple's legendary A15 Bionic. The new iPhone SE is one of the fastest silicon by Apple and is going to deliver excellent performance for anyone who is upgrading. Whether you are playing the games or you are just using the phone as a daily driver, this is the phone that you should be going for.

For those wondering, the new iPhone SE is one of the most affordable iPhones available in the market. However, the best part is that the phone is still just as powerful as you would expect and you are getting a great, compact design. The phone does have a very modest design, so if you do want a good phone, this is the one.

The iPhone SE is the Most Affordable iPhone and It is Very Powerful

The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch display; and the phone is available in midnight, starlight, and PRODUCT RED. The phone also comes with a better and more durable design, coming with the same back and front glass as the iPhone 13 lineup.

Moving further, the iPhone SE also comes with 5G connectivity and has a better battery life all thanks to the A15 Bionic chip on the inside. Furthermore, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel camera with Deep Fusion and powerful computational photography as well. This is what Apple has to say about the camera on the iPhone SE.

iPhone SE features an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers incredible computational photography benefits, including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for color, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background. This ensures faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting, and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimized for lighting and skin tone for each person. Photographic Styles allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multiframe image processing. Preset and customized preferences work across scenes and subjects, and unlike a simple filter, intelligently apply the right adjustments to different parts of the photo to ensure the important elements, like skin tones, are preserved. Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing, optimizing for texture, details, and noise in every part of the photo. The image signal processor in A15 Bionic delivers significantly improved videos with reduced noise, particularly in low light, with better white balance and truer skin tone.

Furthermore, the iPhone SE supports all the photographic styles from the iPhone 13 as well as Smart HDR 4. For the build, you are looking at the phone bringing IP67 water resistance.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, explained:

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”

The phone starts at $429, with the preorders starting Friday and shipping on March 18th. The iPhone SE is going to be available in 64GB, 128GB, as well as 256GB variants.