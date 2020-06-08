Planning to gift someone an iPhone? How about an iPhone 6s with 32GB of storage and Space Gray color fo just $158? The deal is real!

Amazon Renewed iPhone 6s with 32GB Storage and Space Gray Color Available for $158 for Limited Time

Pick up an iPhone 6s, load it up with iOS 13 and you will realize that you are missing out on nothing at all compared to newer models. It’s snappy, it’s portable, it’s fun, everything a smartphone should be. And if you are planning on gifting someone an iPhone 6s then you will be delighted to learn that you can pick up a renewed and unlocked model for a low price of just $158 for a limited time.

The iPhone 6s features a 4.7-inch Retina display which is the size millions of users still swear by in 2020. Not only it’s extremely comfortable to use, but it is a very, very good display for a wide variety of reasons. For example, there’s 3D Touch present here. Just deep press on a link or an icon and you will jump into more details. Then there’s the A9 processor which is extremely snappy if you are going to run iOS 13 on it. The cameras are good enough for snapping great photos and will even record 4K video if you want to.

Since this is a renewed phone therefore it will ship with 80% or more battery health remaining. You will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box which is a great thing. This phone is fully unlocked too - just insert a SIM card of your choice and you will walk out working.

Buy Apple iPhone 6S, 32GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $158

While you are here, make sure you check out the following deals: