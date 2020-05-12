2020 iPhone SE 5W vs 18W Charging Speeds Tests Show Full Capacity Being Reached in Almost Same Duration

Apple’s newest 2020 iPhone SE is practically the iPhone 8 with minor changes on the inside. What’s not changed, unfortunately, is that small 1821mAh battery present inside that 4.7-inch display. Also, Apple didn’t do its customers any favors by bundling a 5W power brick as part of its accessories, so if you want faster charging speeds, you can pick up Apple’s 18W adapter separately. However, what will be the benefits of upgrading from a 5W adapter to an 18W one? These tests will provide all the data you’re looking for.

The Full Charge Time on the 2020 iPhone SE Mounts to Just a 30-Minute Difference Using Both Power Adapters

According to charging tests done by PhoneArena, using a 5W charger, it takes around 2 hours and 30 minutes to charge that small 1821mAh cell. Sadly, what’s disappointing for users is that you won’t see any fast-charging benefits using this power brick. During extensive testing, a 30-minute top-up only resulting in around 28 percent of charge.

However, if and when you switch over to the high-wattage 18-watt power brick, the charging time starts to improve considerably. In fact, if you plug in the 2020 iPhone SE, you’ll be able to recharge the new model to 55 percent in just 30 minutes. This makes an 18-watt charger purchase convenient for one reason. If you’re in a hurry and need to reach your destination in a flash, then you’ll be able to get adequate battery life, just as long as you hurry home to plug in the handset again.

Do keep in mind that there’s a limit to the battery life you can experience with the 1821mAh battery in the 2020 iPhone SE. If you want to obtain a higher ‘screen on’ time, there’s a way to do that too. Though Apple hasn’t officially released the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone SE, the $399 model is compatible with the iPhone 7’s accessory.

However, it should be noted that even with the 5W charger, the 2020 iPhone SE reached a full charge just 30 minutes after the 18W charger, so if you want to save a little money and keep your 5W charger, you can do that too.

