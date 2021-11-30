Upcoming iPhone SE 3 on Track to Launch in Q1 of 2022

Apple's iPhone SE series is the company's answer to its budget line of devices. We are now expecting Apple to release its third-generation of iPhone SE in the coming months. The iPhone SE 3 will remain a b=mid-range device but it will come with support for 5G. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is on Track to Launch the New iPhone SE 3 in the First Quarter of 2022

The news is shared by the Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, stating that Apple's iPhone SE 3 is on track to launch in the first quarter of 2022. If the news has any heft to it, we will potentially see the iPhone SE 3 launch by the end of March. As for what the device will have in store is still an early prospect to speculate.

We Wish This Transparent AirPods Prototype Was The Real Deal

In terms of product development, Apple is staying with the plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that there will be little to no difference between the current model and the iPhone SE 3 when it comes to design. The current model is based on the iPhone 8 with a display size of 4.7-inch, a Touch ID embedded in the Home button, and a hefty forehead and chin. Kuo also claims that the iPhone SE 3 will launch with an upgraded processor with 5G, potentially the A15 chip.

We have also previously heard that Apple might be working on a bigger iPhone SE model which is expected to arrive in 2023 or maybe later. This is all there is to it, folks. Are excited about the iPhone SE 3 launch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.