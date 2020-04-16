Key 2020 iPhone SE Specs, Features Get Highlighted in New Infograph, Summarizing Everything You Need to Know

The 2020 iPhone SE proves Apple can give you the most powerful smartphone right now at a price that’s affordable for nearly everyone. However, as much as the $399 starting price sounds like a salivating deal, lots of customers will want to know what else they are getting for their money. A smartphone is a complex and compact computing machine sports a lot of features, and those details would most likely fly by over a lot of people’s heads. Thankfully, the latest infograph summarizes all the things that make the iPhone SE special and are represented in a single image.

First, let us get started on the performance. 2020 iPhone SE owners will get bragging rights over having the fastest handset on the market thanks to the A13 Bionic running in the low-cost model. Sure, those performance numbers will eventually be taken over by the A14 Bionic that’s said to be running in the iPhone 12, so for now, iPhone SE owners can have their little parade of joy for a few months.

2020 iPhone SE Retail Box Content – Here’s What You Get for $399 and Above

You also get a 4.7-inch Retina display, which is the same one belonging to the iPhone 8, which as now been discontinued following the release of this model. Sporting pretty much the same design as a last-generation iPhone is what allowed Apple to keep those costs down to a minimum, but let us not forget that the company skimped out on giving customers any noteworthy accessory in the iPhone SE’s retail box. It should be noted that while it does support 18-watt fast-charging, you’ll have to purchase the power brick separately.

The 2020 iPhone SE is also one of the first affordable devices to get Qi wireless charging support. It’s camera also gets some new features, including background blur and depth control, not to mention 4K 60FPS video recording support from the 12MP primary camera. We also don’t know many $399 handsets out there that are IP67 certified, so customers will have another layer of protection going for them when they purchase this in the future.

Apple will open up pre-orders for the 2020 iPhone SE on April 17, with the official release happening on April 24. Available colors are Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED, and available capacities are 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

