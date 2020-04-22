2020 iPhone SE Appears to Be Compatible With Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case

Apple’s $399 2020 iPhone SE is practically an internally upgraded model that sports the same shell as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. With that being said, we wouldn’t blame you for believing that it was a previous-generation handset but then again, that presents some advantages and you can save some money if the process. According to the latest findings, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case is apparently compatible with the iPhone SE, despite the fact that the accessory hasn’t officially been listed by Apple to work with the latest low-cost model.

Sadly, 2020 iPhone SE Owners Will Lose Out on Qi Wireless Charging if They Use the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case

According to Wirecutter’s Nick Guy, the iPhone SE can fit well with the Smart Battery Case and this is actually excellent news because if you’re upgrading from an iPhone 7 to the iPhone SE, you won’t have to spend the extra money. According to Guy, the Smart Battery Case “does appear to work” and that theoretically means that the iPhone 6S Smart Battery Case should be compatible with the 2020 iPhone SE too.

2020 iPhone SE Is Now Available for Pre-Order

The only possible drawback of using the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case with the iPhone SE is that users will lose out on Qi wireless charging. Keep in mind that the new model does support wireless charging, so if you strap on that case, you’ll have to top up the phone by plugging it in. Considering that the charging speeds of the 2020 iPhone SE might be disappointing, users will most likely want to obtain better battery life instead of having the option to place it on a charging pad, so they’ll probably prefer the battery case.

Apple doesn’t promise iPhone SE compatibility for the iPhone 7/8 Smart Battery Case, but it does appear to work. pic.twitter.com/cAP6PXHchK — Nick Guy (@thenickguy) April 22, 2020

What’s strange about the latest finding is that there wasn’t an official iPhone 8 Smart Battery Case from Apple, but this is excellent news if you have an available accessory lying around. If you want to obtain better battery endurance from the 2020 iPhone SE, you can pick up an iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case from Apple’s official website for $99.

