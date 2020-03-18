2020 iPad Pro Packaging Continues to Feature the Bare Accessories – Ships With 18W Charger

With Apple officially taken the wraps off the 2020 iPad Pro, it’s time to take a look at what you get by paying at least $799 for the new tablet. Sadly, it looks like that just like its remaining products, Apple barely puts in the required effort when it comes to bundling accessories.

2020 iPad Pro Can Support up to a 30W Charger - Apple Also Includes Just a USB-C Cable

So what do you get in your 2020 iPad Pro packaging? Not much, to be honest. Apart from the iPad Pro, you only get an 18W power brick, coupled with a USB-C charging cable. Looks like someone is being stingy with their accessories. To remind you, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max from last year also come with the same 18W power brick coupled with a charging cable.

If customers want to charge the 2020 iPad Pro at a faster rate, then they will have to purchase a 30W power brick separately on Apple’s website. The price of this charger is $49, which isn’t exactly cheap, but there’s still an advantage for you, depending on the situation. If you currently own a MacBook Pro or even a MacBook Air, you can use the bundled charger to top up the 2020 iPad Pro.

Sure, the tablet won’t pull in more than 30 watts, but you’ll be able to save some money. Whether or not you’re complaining that the stingy 2020 iPad Pro packaging is simply Apple saving as much money as possible to drive up profits, you’ll have to agree that the new tablet is an impressive piece of mobile engineering.

We’ll just have to find out how the new hardware performs, so stay tuned for that.

