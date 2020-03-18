The new 2020 MacBook Air is now official. It features the same scissor keyboard from the 16-inch MacBook Pro and a starting price of $999.

Apple's New 2020 MacBook Air Starts at Just $999 and a New Magic Keyboard Everyone Wanted

The MacBook Air, despite getting a refresh some time back, was a severely underpowered and overpriced laptop. But now, the 2020 MacBook Air changes the game in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to performance. Let's have a look at everything that's new this year.

Blazing Fast Performance

The new MacBook Air now features quad-core 10th-generation Intel processors out of the box. You can configure it with a 1.2GHz Core i7, with Turbo Boost of 3.8GHz, delivering twice the performance of its predecessor. On the graphics front, the new Intel Iris graphics will deliver 80% more in the performance department. Whether you're editing 4K video or playing games, the new MacBook Air is ready for everything now.

Scissor Keyboard (Finally!)

You no longer have to deal with that measly butterfly keyboard as Apple has upgraded the 2020 MacBook Air to the scissor switches, same as that on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, making them more tactile and durable. Apple has also introduced the inverted-T configuration for the arrow keys, making them much more easier to use.

Starts at 256GB

The 2020 MacBook Air now starts at 256GB of storage, so you now have more space for your photos, videos, apps and more. You can configure the new MacBook Air can now be configured up to 2TB of SSD storage.

T2 Chip for Security and Privacy

For security, the new MacBook Air features the T2 chip. This chip ensures that your data is not being tampered with and your Touch ID scan remains safe and is never ever read by anyone, not even Apple.

6K Output

If you were planning on driving something like the Pro Display XDR with the MacBook Air, then you will delighted to learn that the MacBook Air can now do 6K output, which is crazy given how thin this thing is.

Everything Else

Apple says that the speakers on the 2020 MacBook Air have been improved for a far superior audio experience. A three-way mic array now ensures clearer audio recordings and FaceTime calls. There's Thunderbolt 3 like before so you can charge up, transfer data and output video from a single port. Of course, there are two Thunderbolt 3 ports in the 2020 MacBook Air.

2020 MacBook Air Price and Availability

The new MacBook Air starts at just $999 and can be ordered today. According to Apple, the new notebook will be available in stores starting next week and you can configure it to your liking on Apple's website before shipping it.

You can buy the notebook in three color options - Space Gray, Silver and Gold.

