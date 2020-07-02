2020 Apple TV 6 in New White Finish, and Remote Featuring Its Own Display Shown in This Fresh Concept

We understand that not being able to see the new 2020 Apple TV 6 with an A12X Bionic upgrade at this year’s WWDC keynote might have disappointed some of you, but here’s a little treat in the form of a concept that we’re confident you’ll love. It’s been made in two new colors, along with a redesigned Apple TV remote that has its own display, so we believe you’ll appreciate the effort that went into making this.

Apple Remote’s Display Features an iOS-Like Interface Showing Different Apps Icons

The concept was made and uploaded by iFinder, who has made several concepts before. Where the current-gen Apple TV ships in a single black finish, this concept shows both the black and white models, and what’s interesting to note is the massive change on the Apple Remote. Though there are physical buttons at the bottom, a large portion of the front of the Apple Remote is taken up by a display.

2020 Apple TV 6 With A12X Bionic Could Launch in September – Apple Reportedly Wants to Make Its Hardware Event Massive

From the looks of it, the interface appears to be inspired by iOS, with even the app icons stylized similarly to what you see on the iPhone, iPad, and the iPod touch display. While it’s very unlikely Apple will deliver a remote similar to what you’re seeing in this concept, the company has plans to deliver a gaming controller for the 2020 Apple TV. This will be done most likely to push its Apple Arcade service, and that only means the Apple TV 6 will tout lots of firepower.

The A12X Bionic reportedly found in the next Apple TV is said to outperform the same silicon present in the 2018 iPad Pro and that’s all thanks to a new thermal solution expected to be found in the upcoming hardware. As for its launch, the Apple TV 6 may be unveiled during the company’s September keynote, where the iPhone 12 lineup may also be showcased. While we don’t expect the new Apple TV 6 to be available in a white flavor, nor do we think the remote will be redesigned, let us keep our fingers crossed for future iterations.

What do you think of this latest concept? Let us know down in the comments.

