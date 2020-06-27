2020 Apple TV 6 With A12X Bionic Could Launch in September – Apple Reportedly Wants to Make Its Hardware Event Massive

There were reports that Apple-branded hardware was supposed to be unveiled during the company’s WWDC 2020 keynote. Rumors state that Apple executives decided against it at the 11th hour and one of those announcements could have been the 2020 Apple TV 6. Not to worry though, as one tipster believes that the Apple TV 6 launch is not that far off. In fact, he claims that Apple is looking to host one of the biggest hardware events later in the year.

2020 Apple TV Will Reportedly Arrive in Different Storage Configurations; There Are Talks That There Will Be a Special Gaming Controller Developed Too

The tipster on Twitter, Jioriku is back with another statement concerning the Apple TV 6. According to him, the launch will happen in September, which to remind you, is also the month when Apple is expected to unveil its newest iPhone 12 lineup. Apart from the A12X Bionic upgrade that will apparently run faster than the silicon in the 2018 iPad Pro thanks to a better thermal solution, the 2020 Apple TV is also said to arrive in multiple storage configurations.

Jioriku hasn’t specified how many storage variants there are, but a previous report by Jon Prosser states that Apple TV 6 will arrive in the 64GB and 128GB configurations. While Jioriku hasn’t mentioned the following in his latest tweet, there’s a possibility Apple also introduces a specialized gaming controller for the Apple TV. This move could encourage people to try out the latest and future Apple Arcade titles and we believe that the A12X Bionic will be rocking enough horsepower to handle the most visually demanding games as well.

It doesn’t look like Apple will offer the new hardware in a different color option, and for lots of customers, this isn’t a deal-breaker at all. The footprint of the upcoming 2020 Apple TV isn’t expected to be increased despite the rumored cooling solution, so it can easily be obscured if customers are having too much trouble fathoming its black finish.

We’re sure there’s more hardware expected during Apple’s September keynote, but this is all that we have for you at this time, so stay tuned for more updates.

