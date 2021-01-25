Apple TV 6 With the ‘Latest Hardware,’ New Game Controller Rumored to Release in Q4, 2021

After countless rumors, it wasn't very reassuring to hear that the Apple TV 6 was not a part of the company’s 2020 range. However, with a previous rumor stating that new hardware will arrive this year with iPad-Pro-like internals, there’s lots to look forward to. According to the latest info, we could see the 2021 Apple TV arrive by the end of the year, and it could be the most powerful configuration shipped to customers.

According to Jewish publication The Verifier, the Apple TV 6 is expected to arrive during the fourth quarter of 2021. What’s interesting about the rumor is that while there isn’t any information regarding its internals, the website does mention the ‘latest hardware.’ Previous info has mentioned the new Apple TV will be fueled by an A12X Bionic and will sport an advanced cooling solution so the processor can operate at its best possible performance.

However, the latest hardware can also mean the 2021 Apple TV will ship with a 5nm A14X Bionic. The same silicon is expected to power the upcoming iPad Pro models, reportedly due in March. A previous rumor also talked about one model featuring an A14X Bionic sent out to developers, most likely for testing out taxing gaming applications on it. This brings us to Apple Arcade+.

While the report doesn’t mention what Apple will offer with this service, high-graphic fidelity gaming titles rivaling that of the ‘Breath of the Wild’ might release with it shortly. Some of these games might even require an A13 Bionic as the minimum required specifications to run properly, so assuming these rumors are true, Apple is diving into the gaming market as we speak. Alongside the Apple TV 6, the company is also working on a dedicated game controller.

Unfortunately, it’s not confirmed if this accessory will be provided with the 2021 Apple TV purchase or if it will be sold separately. It looks like we’ll find out during its rumored release.

You can also check out the brilliant concept below, which showcases the Apple TV in a white finish, with a gaming controller placed next to it.

News Source: The Verifier