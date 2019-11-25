Yesterday's $279.99 price drop wasn't enough it seems as Apple has set a new bar, bringing the price down to just $249 for the new iPad 7.

10.2-inch iPad 7 Hits an All-Time Low of $249.99, Making Every Other Tablet Deal Look Bad

Even without any sort of discount applied, the iPad 7 is insane value for money. You get access to millions of apps, a buttery smooth OS experience thanks to iPadOS, and of course, a tablet that can potentially replace your laptop. All of this for just $329.

It seems as though Apple wants to put its latest iPad 7 tablet in the hands of every single person out there. Therefore, it is now selling its new 10.2-inch display tablet for a price of just $249.99. Yes, that's right, you can save $79 on this already low-priced tablet. What a weird world we live in.

Here's what you get for the price:

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

The one thing that sets this iPad apart from the iPad 5 and iPad 6 is the inclusion of a slightly larger 10.2-inch display and a Smart Connecter for connecting Apple's very own Smart Keyboard accessory. With support for the original Apple Pencil, this tablet is almost invincible when it comes to churning out something creative.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $249

You can find more deals below: