Crazy Black Friday Deal: Echo Dot for $34.99, Buy 3 for Just $21 Apiece

With this crazy Black Friday deal from Amazon, you can put an Echo Dot in your home for just $34.99, or three of them for $64.97.

The Echo Dot is probably one piece of hardware that exists on the entire planet that does not need any introduction at all to tech enthusiasts. It's a small hockey-puck shaped speaker that packs Alexa that can do countless things apart from being a normal speaker. Such as controlling your smart home, helping you with little tasks, settings alarms and timers, etc. In short, this tiny speaker packs a big punch and you can buy it for just $49.99.

Not today though.

For a limited time, and to celebrate Black Friday 2019, Amazon is bringing the price of the Echo Dot down to just $34.99, which represents a saving of $15 on the MSRP. But wait, the fun doesn't end here at all. If you buy three of these together, then you can spend just $64.97, which means that you actually end up paying close to $21 per Echo Dot in the 3-pack. We did tell you that this was a crazy deal! Just make sure to enter the code DOT3PACK at checkout in order to get the deal.

Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality - Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

We really wouldn't suggest missing this deal for later at all. So, if you are interested, place your order today and spread Echo Dots across your home or office for the ultimate smart home experience.

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Was $49.99, now just $34.99, buy 3 for just $64.97 using code DOT3PACK

