Enjoy 4K HDR Content on a Large 55-inch Hisense LED TV for Less Than $250

Black Friday for 2019 will have a sale torrent on higher resolution TVs and if you’re on a strict budget but want to view UHD content on a larger screen, then the Hisense LED TV will do your bidding just fine. For less than $250, it’s a deal you should never ignore, so let us check out all the details so you can grab it before the offer expires.

The Hisense LED TV Also Supports Higher Motion Rate to Minimize Motion Blur Extensively

Featuring a diagonal display size of 55 inches, the Hisense LED TV also claims to provide 4K HDR content to the masses for just $220. That’s not even the price of a decent modern-day smartphone and you’re getting a large TV for it. The deal is active on Best Buy and in addition to being able to provide 4K HDR content to viewers for an affordable price, there’s also another feature that potential buyers might be interested in knowing about.

Apparently, the Hisense LED TV features a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the specifications listed on Best Buy. Called 120 Motion Rate, the product could double as both for media consumption as well as gaming, thanks to the apparent high refresh rate, according to the online retailer. The discounted TV also features a total of three HDMI ports, Bluetooth connectivity, the ability to summon Google Assistant as well as use lots of Android apps thanks to its ‘Smart TV’ status.

“Keep up with your favorite programs on this 55-inch Hisense 4K UHD TV. The HDMI, USB and Bluetooth connectivity let you connect multiple devices, while the 4K UHD resolution increases picture clarity for an immersive viewing experience. This Hisense 4K UHD TV has DTS Studio Sound audio technology for detailed, crisp sound, and the stand ensures stability.”

For $220, this is an absolute steal of a deal, so unless you think the price will drop further, this should be on your purchasing list for this holiday season.