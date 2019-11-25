Black Friday 2019 Deal: Insignia Fire TV Edition LED TV for Just $99.99 [You Save $70]

The Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV is available for a hefty discount, making this an amazing Black Friday 2019 deal for living room buffs.

Insignia is Offering its 32-inch Smart LED TV Complete with Fire TV Built In for Just $99.99

You get to save $70 if you buy this TV right now. The original price was $170, but with this deal you will only end up paying $99.99.

Insignia HD Smart LED TV has Alexa built-in, and the picture quality is nothing short of amazing. You can launch any app, play music, control smart home devices or switch channels with the Voice Remote.

The 'Fire TV Edition' part of the LED TV lets you stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows. You can ask Alexa to stream all your favorite channels like Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and many more.

Here is some more information about the specs:

Diagonal Screen Size: 31.5”

Input: HDMI (3 ports)

RF Antenna x 1

Composite Video x 1

USB x 1

Ethernet x 1

Output: Digital Optical Audio x 1

Headphone Jack x 1

Analog Audio x 1

WiFi Connectivity: Dual-band-antenna WiFi (MMO)

Included in the box: Insignia NS-32DF310NA19

Voice Remote with Alexa and AAA batteries (2)

Stand

Quick setup guide

Warranty: 1 year

Don’t wait and grab this amazing deal and save $70 before the price return to normal.

Buy Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition - Was $170, now just $99.99

