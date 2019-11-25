Apple Black Friday 2019 Deal: AirPods 2 for Just $134, Was $159

Save $25 on a brand new pair of AirPods 2 with Apple's new H1 chip thanks to this wonderful Black Friday 2019 deal on Amazon.

Black Friday 2019 Offers the AirPods 2 for Just $139, Complete with Apple's Legendary Pairing and All

The AirPods might not sound that great but the overall package gives everyone a run for their money. There's no complicated pairing method, no switch you have to press in order to turn the earphones on. In other words, they just work, sticking true to Apple's mantra.

For a limited time only, you can get Apple's AirPods 2 truly wireless earphone for a price of just $134, and it represents a saving of $25 over the MSRP. For this price you get Apple's latest H1 headphone chip, a charging case that will help you get through the day, earphones that last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and some bragging rights too coupled with 'Hey Siri.'

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

If you are interested in this deal, be sure to grab it from the link below. It makes for a great gift for someone who is well invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - Was $159, now just $134

