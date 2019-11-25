Black Friday 2019 Deal: Wemo Mini Smart Plug Discounted to $15.99 [Was $34.99]

Wemo Mini Smart Plug is on discount for Black Friday week. It is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. You can get the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $15.99 with this great deal and save up to 54% on its original price.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug Drops to Just $15.99 for Black Friday 2019 - Supports HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant

You can control almost all the devices in your home from this plug using your phone or tablet. All it needs is a WiFi network, no subscription or hub is required; you just need to download the free Wemo App and it's ready to roll.

Be it your bedroom lamp, TV, or a fan, you can control anything from your phone or tablet through this Wemo Mini Smart Plug. Who doesn’t want such a covenience in their lives where you don’t have to get up to turn on your TV, fan, lights, lamps or any other appliances, you just need to attach the Wemo Mini Smart Plug to any device in your house and it uses your existing home WiFi network to control it wirelessly.

It has a space savvy design, it is so much convenience in such a small size, you can also control this plug using voice assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

You can schedule your devices using the Wemo app so they can turn on and off automatically even when you are not at home.

This Mini Smart Plug by Wemo lets you control your home from anywhere, so why not avail this surprising deal and get it for $15.99 rather than $34.99.

